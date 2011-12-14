Dec 14Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Elite Act Infra Steel 11/02 11/02 15/02 nil 2,410 nil 1,874 2) Maratha Crystal Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 10/12 10/12 14/02 nil 576 nil 1,209 3) Pegasus Leader NYK Vehicles ----- 13/12 14/02 nil 1,138 nil 894 4) Allcargo Laxmi M Dinshaw Cement(Bgs) 13/12 13/12 16/12 nil 1,567 nil 4,548 5) Eastern Chemi JMB RPO 14/12 14/12 15/12 TOCOM nil nil 2,500 6) Bon Vent Atlantic Base Oil 13/12 13/12 15/12 TOCOM nil nil 8,000 7) Balaban Wilhelmsen Steel 12/12 12/12 15/12 nil 2,357 nil 10,086 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Abba JMB Rock phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 --- 2) Suse Shaan Y Peas nil 36,250 nil 08/12 --- 3) Iris Ace Mitsui Vehicles 300 nil nil 12/12 --- 4) Sea Moon Samsara Steel nil 26,400 nil 12/12 --- 5) Senator Unimarine Rice 15,000 nil nil 26/11 --- Sugar 2,000 nil nil 26/11 --- 6) Threewin Splend nil CAF Marine nil 2,000 nil 13/12 --- 7) Anarchos Sahi Y Peas nil 18,750 nil 13/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Grand Sapphire Steamshp Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 16/12 2) Nand Rajgadi Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 16/12 3) Nand Hazira Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 16/12 4) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 16/12 5) Rickmers Yoko United Liner Steel 1,500 nil nil 19/12 6) Siam Jade Able Logs nil 1,500 nil 14/12 7) Calmy Coral Tai-pan Steel nil 5,445 nil 18/12 8) PosidonTriumph Mitsui Mach nil 2,717 nil 16/12 9) Four Naboco Act Infra Steel nil 33,175 nil 18/12 10) Lindos Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil 18/12 11) Thor energy Mitsui Steel nil 33,972 nil 18/12 12) J Real Mitsutor woodpulp nil 9,200 nil 18/12 13) CS Dream Samsara Steel nil 40,255 nil 20/12 14) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Cars 1,500 nil nil 23/12 15) Hoegh Brasilia M Shpng H Vehicles 1,500 300 nil 24/12 16) Hoegh Oslo M Shpng H Vehicles 500 2,000 nil 24/12 17) Matsumae NYK General nil 3,500 nil 29/12 18) Leo Leader NYK Vehicles nil 130 nil 02/01 19) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 05/01 Steel 7,000 nil nil 05/01 Cntr nil nil 270 05/01 20) Iron Butterfly JMB Steel nil 1,000 nil 20/12 Gen Cargo 1,000 nil nil 20/12 21) Sophia Wilhelmsen Steel nil 41,898 nil 15/12 22) Petersfield JMB Steel nil 30,000 nil 17/12 23) BBC Canada JMB woodpulp nil 418 nil 20/12 24) Triton High Steamshp Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/12 25) Kangana VI Damani Steel nil 2,011 nil 14/12 26) Bharati VII Bharati Cntr nil nil 2 14/12 Steel 50 nil nil 14/12 27) Globetrott Samsara Steel nil 30,600 nil 24/12 28) Emerald Coral Tai-pan Steel nil 6,700 nil 27/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL