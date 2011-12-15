Dec 15Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 25
Total Vessles 37
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Maratha Crystal Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 10/12 10/12 14/02 nil 799 nil 410
2) Eastern Chemi JMB RPO 14/12 14/12 15/12 2,310 nil nil COMP
3) Balaban Wilhelmsen Steel ----- 12/12 15/12 nil 10,086 nil COMP
4) Siam Jade Able Marine W Logs 15/12 15/12 16/12 TOCOM nil nil 1,500
5) Kangana Damani Steel 15/12 15/12 15/12 TOCOM nil nil 2,011
6) Threewin Splend Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 14/12 14/12 16/12 nil 417 nil 1,336
7) Sea Moon Samsara Steel 15/12 15/12 20/12 nil 71 nil 26,361
8) Anarchos Sahi Y Peas 14/12 14/12 21/12 nil 1,099 nil 17,651
9) Suse Shaan Y Peas 14/12 14/12 22/12 nil 416 nil 39,007
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Abba JMB Rock phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 ---
2) Senator Unimarine Rice 15,000 nil nil 26/11 ---
Sugar 2,000 nil nil 26/11 ---
3) Bharati VII Bharati Steel 50 nil nil 14/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Grand Sapphire Steamshp Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 17/12
2) Nand Rajgadi Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 17/12
3) Nand Hazira Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 17/12
4) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 17/12
5) Rickmers Yoko United Liner Steel 1,500 nil nil 19/12
6) Calmy Coral Tai-pan Steel nil 5,445 nil 18/12
7) PosidonTriumph Mitsui Mach nil 2,717 nil 17/12
8) Four Naboco Act Infra Steel nil 33,175 nil 18/12
9) Lindos Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil 20/12
10) Thor energy Mitsui Steel nil 33,972 nil 18/12
11) J Real Mitsutor woodpulp nil 9,200 nil 18/12
12) CS Dream Samsara Steel nil 40,255 nil 20/12
13) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Cars 1,500 nil nil 23/12
14) Hoegh Brasilia M Shpng H Vehicles 1,500 300 nil 24/12
15) Hoegh Oslo M Shpng H Vehicles 500 2,000 nil 24/12
16) Matsumae NYK General nil 3,500 nil 04/01
17) Leo Leader NYK Vehicles nil 130 nil 02/01
18) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 05/01
Steel 7,000 nil nil 05/01
Cntr nil nil 270 05/01
19) Sophia Wilhelmsen Steel nil 41,898 nil 15/12
20) Petersfield JMB Steel nil 30,000 nil 17/12
21) BBC Canada JMB woodpulp nil 418 nil 23/12
22) Triton High Steamshp Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/12
23) Globetrott Samsara Steel nil 30,600 nil 24/12
24) Emerald Coral Tai-pan Steel nil 6,700 nil 27/12
25) Aquarius Leader NYK H Mach nil 120 nil 21/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL