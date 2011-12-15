Dec 15Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Maratha Crystal Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 10/12 10/12 14/02 nil 799 nil 410 2) Eastern Chemi JMB RPO 14/12 14/12 15/12 2,310 nil nil COMP 3) Balaban Wilhelmsen Steel ----- 12/12 15/12 nil 10,086 nil COMP 4) Siam Jade Able Marine W Logs 15/12 15/12 16/12 TOCOM nil nil 1,500 5) Kangana Damani Steel 15/12 15/12 15/12 TOCOM nil nil 2,011 6) Threewin Splend Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 14/12 14/12 16/12 nil 417 nil 1,336 7) Sea Moon Samsara Steel 15/12 15/12 20/12 nil 71 nil 26,361 8) Anarchos Sahi Y Peas 14/12 14/12 21/12 nil 1,099 nil 17,651 9) Suse Shaan Y Peas 14/12 14/12 22/12 nil 416 nil 39,007 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Abba JMB Rock phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 --- 2) Senator Unimarine Rice 15,000 nil nil 26/11 --- Sugar 2,000 nil nil 26/11 --- 3) Bharati VII Bharati Steel 50 nil nil 14/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Grand Sapphire Steamshp Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 17/12 2) Nand Rajgadi Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 17/12 3) Nand Hazira Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 17/12 4) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 17/12 5) Rickmers Yoko United Liner Steel 1,500 nil nil 19/12 6) Calmy Coral Tai-pan Steel nil 5,445 nil 18/12 7) PosidonTriumph Mitsui Mach nil 2,717 nil 17/12 8) Four Naboco Act Infra Steel nil 33,175 nil 18/12 9) Lindos Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil 20/12 10) Thor energy Mitsui Steel nil 33,972 nil 18/12 11) J Real Mitsutor woodpulp nil 9,200 nil 18/12 12) CS Dream Samsara Steel nil 40,255 nil 20/12 13) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Cars 1,500 nil nil 23/12 14) Hoegh Brasilia M Shpng H Vehicles 1,500 300 nil 24/12 15) Hoegh Oslo M Shpng H Vehicles 500 2,000 nil 24/12 16) Matsumae NYK General nil 3,500 nil 04/01 17) Leo Leader NYK Vehicles nil 130 nil 02/01 18) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 05/01 Steel 7,000 nil nil 05/01 Cntr nil nil 270 05/01 19) Sophia Wilhelmsen Steel nil 41,898 nil 15/12 20) Petersfield JMB Steel nil 30,000 nil 17/12 21) BBC Canada JMB woodpulp nil 418 nil 23/12 22) Triton High Steamshp Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/12 23) Globetrott Samsara Steel nil 30,600 nil 24/12 24) Emerald Coral Tai-pan Steel nil 6,700 nil 27/12 25) Aquarius Leader NYK H Mach nil 120 nil 21/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL