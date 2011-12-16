Dec 16Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Maratha Crystal Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 10/12 10/12 14/02 nil 410 nil COMP 2) Siam Jade Able Marine W Logs 15/12 15/12 16/12 nil 501 nil 1,058 3) Threewin Splend Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 15/12 14/12 16/12 nil 691 nil 645 4) Sea Moon Samsara Steel 15/12 15/12 20/12 nil 9,336 nil 17,025 5) Anarchos Sahi Y Peas 14/12 14/12 21/12 nil 1,083 nil 16,568 6) Suse Shaan Y Peas 14/12 14/12 22/12 nil 3,525 nil 34,198 7) PosidonTriumph Mitsui Mach 16/12 16/12 17/12 TOCOM nil nil 2,717 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Abba JMB Rock phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 --- 2) Senator Unimarine Rice 15,000 nil nil 26/11 --- Sugar 2,000 nil nil 26/11 --- 3) Sophia Wilhelmsen Steel nil 41,898 nil 15/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Grand Sapphire Steamshp Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 18/12 2) Nand Rajgadi Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 17/12 3) Nand Hazira Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 19/12 4) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 19/12 5) Rickmers Yoko United Liner Steel 1,500 nil nil 21/12 6) Calmy Coral Tai-pan Steel nil 5,445 nil 18/12 7) Four Naboco Act Infra Steel nil 33,175 nil 18/12 8) Lindos Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil 20/12 9) Thor energy Mitsui Steel nil 33,972 nil 18/12 10) J Real Mitsutor woodpulp nil 9,200 nil 19/12 11) CS Dream Samsara Steel nil 40,255 nil 20/12 12) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Cars 1,500 nil nil 23/12 13) Hoegh Brasilia M Shpng H Vehicles 1,500 300 nil 24/12 14) Hoegh Oslo M Shpng H Vehicles 500 2,000 nil 24/12 15) Matsumae NYK General nil 3,500 nil 04/01 16) Leo Leader NYK Vehicles nil 130 nil 02/01 17) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 05/01 Steel 7,000 nil nil 05/01 Cntr nil nil 270 05/01 18) Petersfield JMB Steel nil 30,000 nil 17/12 19) BBC Canada JMB woodpulp nil 418 nil 23/12 20) Triton High Steamshp Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/12 21) Globetrott Samsara Steel nil 30,600 nil 24/12 22) Emerald Coral Tai-pan Steel nil 7,500 nil 28/12 23) Aquarius Leader NYK H Mach nil 120 nil 21/12 24) Nand Aparna Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 16/12 25) SC Zuhai JMB CPKO nil 1,500 nil 21/12 26) Angel No 1 Interocean JMB nil 16,000 nil 23/12 27) Admas Samsara Cntr nil 210/310 nil 23/12 B Bulk 6,500 nil nil 23/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL