Dec 19Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Siam Jade Able Marine W Logs 15/12 15/12 16/12 nil 557 nil 501 2) Suse Shaan Y Peas 14/12 14/12 22/12 nil 3,645 nil 28,964 3) PosidonTriumph Mitsui Mach ----- 16/12 17/12 nil 2,505 nil 203 4) Tao Brave Prudential Steel 15/12 15/12 20/12 nil 3,886 nil 16,357 5) Sophia Wilhelmsen Steel 17/12 17/12 20/12 nil 50 nil 41,848 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Abba JMB Rock phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 --- 2) Senator Unimarine Rice 15,000 nil nil 26/11 --- Sugar 2,000 nil nil 26/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Grand Sapphire Steamshp Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 19/12 2) Nand Hazira Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 21/12 3) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 20/12 4) Rickmers Yoko United Liner Steel 1,500 nil nil 21/12 5) CS Dream Samsara Steel nil 40,255 nil 20/12 6) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Cars 1,500 nil nil 23/12 7) Hoegh Brasilia M Shpng H Vehicles 1,500 300 nil 24/12 8) Hoegh Oslo M Shpng H Vehicles 500 2,000 nil 24/12 9) Matsumae NYK General nil 3,500 nil 04/01 10) Leo Leader NYK Vehicles nil 130 nil 02/01 11) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 05/01 Steel 7,000 nil nil 05/01 Cntr nil nil 270 05/01 12) BBC Canada JMB woodpulp nil 418 nil 23/12 13) Globetrott Samsara Steel nil 30,600 nil 24/12 14) Aquarius Leader NYK H Mach nil 120 nil 21/12 15) SC Zuhai JMB CPKO nil 1,500 nil 21/12 16) Angel No 1 Interocean JMB nil 16,000 nil 23/12 17) Admas Samsara Cntr nil 210/310 nil 27/12 B Bulk 6,500 nil nil 27/12 18) Densa Dolp Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil 22/12 19) Trton Highway Steamshp Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/12 20) Komal VI Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 19/12 21) Madrid Trader Prudential Steel 1,500 nil nil 19/12 22) PFS Pros Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,458 nil 20/12 23) Nand Aparna Damani Steel nil 1,812 nil 20/12 24) Kangana VI Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 20/12 25) Nafisa VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,306 nil 21/12 26) Mino VI NYK CR Coils nil 2,000 nil 21/12 27) Rui lee Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil 24/12 28) Warnow JMB Steel nil 21,778 nil 26/12 29) Emerald Coral Tai-pan Steel nil 7,500 nil 28/12 30) Taipan Parekh RORO nil 150 nil 02/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL