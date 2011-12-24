Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessles 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nafisa-1 Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 20/12 20/12 23/12 nil 1,103 nil 887 2) Roelof Mitsutor Steel 21/12 21/12 26/12 nil 1,851 nil 3,963 3) PFS Pros Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) ----- 20/12 24/12 nil 365 nil 1,922 4) Nand Hazira Damani Steel 21/12 21/12 23/12 nil 1,340 nil 528 5) Petershield JMB Steel 20/12 20/12 24/12 nil 4,412 nil 22,556 6) Thor energy Mitsutor Steel 18/12 18/12 24/12 nil 450 nil 20,524 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Abba JMB Rock phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 --- 2) Suse Shaan Y Peas(B) nil 24,601 nil 21/12 --- 3) Anarchos Sahi Y Peas(B) nil 7,195 nil 21/12 --- 4) CS Dream Samsara Steel nil 39,025 nil 20/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 25/12 2) Rickmers Yoko United Liner Steel 1,500 nil nil 22/12 3) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Cars 1,500 nil nil 24/12 4) Hoegh Brasilia M Shpng H Vehicles 1,500 300 nil 26/12 5) Matsumae NYK General nil 3,500 nil 04/01 6) Leo Leader NYK Vehicles nil 130 nil 02/01 7) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 05/01 Steel 7,000 nil nil 05/01 Cntr nil nil 270 05/01 8) BBC Canada JMB woodpulp nil 418 nil 23/12 9) Globetrott Samsara Steel nil 30,600 nil 25/12 10) Aquarius Leader NYK H Mach nil 131 nil 23/12 11) Angel No 1 Interocean JMB nil 16,000 nil 25/12 12) Admas Samsara Cntr nil 210/310 nil 24/12 B Bulk 6,500 nil nil 24/12 13) Densa Dolp Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil 23/12 14) Trton Highway Steamshp Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/12 15) Kangana VI Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 24/12 16) Rui lee Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil 24/12 17) Warnow JMB Steel nil 21,778 nil 26/12 18) Emerald Coral Tai-pan Steel nil 2,450 nil 28/12 19) Du Juan Cosco Steel nil 16,870 nil 22/12 20) Bharati Bharati Cntr nil nil 2 22/12 21) Guru Kripa Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,052 nil 23/12 22) SC Zuhai JMB cpko nil 1,500 nil 24/12 23) Melody Wilhelmsen Steel 25,000 nil nil 24/12 24) Ocean Felic Mitsui Steel nil 9,010 nil 29/12 25) Grand Duke Steamshp Vehicles 2,900 nil nil 29/12 26) Cattleya Mitsui Units 1,500 nil nil 29/12 27) Iron Butter JMB Steel nil 1,000 nil 01/01 28) Navios H Wilhelmsen Steel nil 40,322 nil 03/01 29) Rickmers Tian Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 05/01 Steel 7,000 nil nil 05/01 Cntr nil nil 270 05/01 30) Genius Star Tai-pan Steel nil 6,500 nil 12/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL