Dec 27- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Senator Unimarine Sugar 17/12 17/12 30/12 12,256 nil nil 2,744 2) Rickmers Tian Orient Steel 12//2212//2228/12 nil 1,266 nil 334 3) Royal Gomti Atlantic Base Oil ----- 26/12 27/12 1,872 nil nil COMP 4) NAND HAZIRA DAMANI STEEL COILS 26/12 26/12 27/12 nil 2,009 nil COMP 5) NAND RAJGADI DAMANI STEEL CARGO 27/12 27/12 27/12 nil n.a. nil n.a. 6) Melody Wilhelmsen Steel 26/12 26/12 29/12 7,838 nil nil 17,162 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Abba JMB Rock phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 --- 2) Suse Shaan Y Peas(B) nil 24,601 nil 21/12 --- 3) Anarchos Sahi Y Peas(B) nil 7,195 nil 21/12 --- 4) Hoegh Oslo M Shpng H Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 25/12 --- 5) Hoegh Brasilia M Shpng H Vehicles 1,300 300 nil 27/12 --- 6) Admas Samsara Cntr nil 210/310 nil 25/12 --- Samsara B Bulk 6,500 nil nil 25/12 --- 7) Trton Highway Steamshp Vehicles 570 nil nil 24/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 29/12 2) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel Coil nil 32,000 nil 28/12 3) Leo Leader NYK Vehicles nil 130 nil 02/01 4) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 05/01 Orient Steel 7,000 nil nil 05/01 Orient Cntr nil nil 270 05/01 5) SC Beihai JMB RBD 8,500 nil nil 28/12 6) Guru Prasad Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,335 nil 29/12 7) Trton Highway Steamshp Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 30/12 8) Yuan Cheng JMB Steel Cargo nil 897 nil 02/01 9) Kangana VI Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 29/12 10) Rui lee Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil 29/12 11) Warnow JMB Steel nil 21,778 nil 27/12 12) Du Juan Cosco Steel nil 16,870 nil 01/01 13) Victory Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 1,000 nil 02/01 14) Ocean Felic Mitsui Steel nil 9,010 nil 31/12 15) Grand Duke Steamshp Vehicles 2,900 nil nil 29/12 16) Cattleya Mitsui Units 1,500 nil nil 29/12 17) Navios H Wilhelmsen Steel nil 40,322 nil 03/01 18) Rickmers United Liner S/G Cargo nil 5,000 nil 05/01 19) Anna-dorot- Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 16,270 nil 08/01 20) Barra (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Coils nil 31,888 nil 13/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL