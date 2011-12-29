Dec 29- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Senator Unimarine Sugar 17/12 17/12 30/12 14,143 nil nil 857 2) Melody Wilhelmsen Steel 26/12 26/12 29/12 22,267 nil nil 2,733 3) MARATHA CRYSTAL CAF MARINE CEMENT(Bgs) ----- 25/12 30/12 1,873 nil nil 1,001 4) THOR ENERGY MITSUTOR STEEL/MACHI 18/12 18/12 30/12 31,525 nil nil 2,632 5) GLOBETROTTER SAMSARA STEEL CARGO 27/12 27/12 01/01 9,287 nil nil 21,354 6) DENSA DOLP WILHELMSEN S COIL/PIPE 27/12 27/12 31/12 5,850 nil nil 5,150 7) Admas Samsara CNTR 29/12 29/12 05/01 nil nil n.a. 6,500 .) nil Samsara B Bulk 29/12 29/12 05/01 n.a. nil nil n.a. 8) Guru Prasad Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 29/12 29/12 31/12 nil TOCOM nil 2,335 9) SC Beihai JMB RBD 28/12 28/12 01/01 nil 1,100 nil 7,400 10) Suse Shaan Y Peas(B) 28/12 28/12 03/01 nil 31,693 nil 22,307 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Abba JMB Rock phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 --- 2) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel Coil nil 32,000 nil 28/12 --- 3) Anarchos Sahi Y Peas(B) nil 7,195 nil 21/12 --- 4) Hoegh Oslo M Shpng H Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 25/12 --- 5) Hoegh Brasilia M Shpng H Vehicles 1,300 500 nil 27/12 --- 6) Cattleya Mitsui Units 1,200 nil nil 28/12 --- 7) Warnow JMB Steel nil 21,778 nil 28/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 01/01 2) Pacific Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 26,000 nil 30/12 3) Leo Leader NYK Vehicles nil 130 nil 03/01 4) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 07/01 Orient Steel 7,000 nil nil 07/01 Orient Cntr nil nil 270 07/01 5) Triton 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 03/01 6) Yuan Cheng JMB Steel Cargo nil 897 nil 02/01 7) Kangana VI Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 31/12 8) Rui lee Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil 02/01 9) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 30/12 10) Du Juan Cosco Steel nil 16,870 nil 01/01 11) Victory Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 5,300 nil 02/01 12) Ocean Felic Mitsui Steel nil 9,010 nil 30/12 13) Grand Duke Steamshp Vehicles 2,900 nil nil 29/12 14) Navios H Wilhelmsen Steel nil 40,322 nil 03/01 15) Rickmers United Liner S/G Cargo nil 7,900 nil 03/01 16) Anna-dorot- Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 16,270 nil 08/01 17) Barra (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Coils nil 31,888 nil 13/01 18) Komal-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 31/12 19) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 2,306 nil 30/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL