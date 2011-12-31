Dec 31Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Senator Unimarine Sugar 17/12 17/12 30/12 14,602 nil nil 398 2) Admas Samsara CNTR 29/12 29/12 05/01 nil nil 1,871 5,629 Samsara B Bulk 29/12 29/12 05/01 380 nil nil COMP 3) Guru Prasad Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 29/12 29/12 31/12 nil 668 nil 1,460 4) SC Beihai JMB RBD 28/12 28/12 01/01 nil 3,000 nil 5,500 5) Senator-1 UNIMARINE Rice/sugar 17/12 17/12 31/12 14,888 nil nil 112 6) Ocean Felic Mitsui Steel 31/12 31/12 05/01 nil TOCOM nil 9,010 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Abba JMB Rock phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 --- 2) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel Coil nil 32,000 nil 28/12 --- 3) Hoegh Oslo M Shpng H Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 25/12 --- 4) Cattleya Mitsui Units 1,200 nil nil 28/12 --- 5) Warnow JMB Steel nil 21,778 nil 28/12 --- 6) Melody Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 29/12 --- 7) Grand Duke Steamshp Vehicles 2,900 nil nil 29/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 01/01 2) Leo Leader NYK Vehicles nil 102 nil 03/01 3) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 06/01 Orient Steel 7,000 nil nil 07/01 Orient CNTR nil nil 270 07/01 4) Triton 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 03/01 5) Yuan Cheng JMB Steel Cargo nil 897 nil 03/01 6) Kangana VI Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 31/12 7) Rui lee Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil 03/01 8) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 31/12 9) Du Juan Cosco Steel nil 16,870 nil 01/01 10) Victory Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 5,300 nil 02/01 11) BSLE Pacific Mitsutor M Cargo 500 nil nil 31/12 12) Navios H Wilhelmsen Steel nil 40,322 nil 01/01 13) Rickmers United Liner S/G Cargo nil 7,900 nil 03/01 14) Anna-dorot- Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 16,270 nil 08/01 15) Barra (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Coils nil 31,888 nil 13/01 16) Komal-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 02/01 17) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 2,306 nil 31/12 18) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 46 31/12 19) PacificFantasy Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 26,000 nil nil 01/01 20) Golden Star Shaan Marine Peas(B) nil 23,500 nil 01/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL