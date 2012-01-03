Jan 03- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) WARNOW MARS JMB STEEL CARGO 01/01 01/01 03/01 nil 20,836 nil 942 2) Admas Samsara CNTR 29/12 29/12 07/01 nil nil 4,718 2,595 Samsara B Bulk 29/12 29/12 07/01 380 nil nil COMP 3) Guru Prasad Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 29/12 29/12 04/01 nil 1,444 nil 684 4) SC Beihai JMB RBD 28/12 28/12 04/01 nil 7,400 nil 1,100 5) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 31/12 31/12 03/01 nil 2,391 nil 89 6) Ocean Felic Mitsui Steel 31/12 31/12 06/01 nil 2,057 nil 6,952 7) Anarchos Sahi Y Peas(B) 30/12 30/12 03/01 nil 18,707 nil 43 8) Suse Shaan Marine Y Peas(B) 30/12 30/12 05/01 nil 48,678 nil 5,322 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Abba JMB Rock phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 --- 2) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel Coil nil 32,000 nil 28/12 --- 3) PacificFantasy Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 26,000 nil nil 01/01 --- 4) Victory Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 5,300 nil 02/01 --- 5) Yuan Cheng JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,896 nil 03/01 --- 6) Cattleya Mitsui Units 1,200 nil nil 28/12 --- 7) Du Juan Cosco Steel nil 16,870 nil 02/01 --- 8) Grand Duke Steamshp Vehicles 1,800 nil nil 29/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 05/01 2) Senator Unimarine Sugar 15,000 nil nil 01/01 3) Leo Leader NYK Vehicles nil 102 nil 04/01 4) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 10/01 Orient Steel 7,000 nil nil 10/01 Orient Cntr nil nil 270 10/01 5) Triton 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 04/01 6) Atlant Trina Wilhelmsen Steel cargo 200 nil nil 07/01 7) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement(Bgs) nil 6,150 nil 04/01 8) Umgeni-III Ashtavinayak RBD OLN nil 15,000 nil 07/01 9) Ikan Jerung Marco Ch Peas(B) nil 28,042 nil 12/01 10) Se Pacifica Mitsutor Sl/Mac cargo nil 3,849 nil 16/01 11) Nemtas 1 Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 14,036 nil 19/01 12) Golden Star Shaan Marine C Peas(B) nil 23,500 nil 06/01 13) Rickmers United Liner S/G Cargo nil 7,900 nil 04/01 14) Anna-dorot- Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 16,270 nil 07/01 15) Barra (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Coils nil 31,888 nil 13/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL