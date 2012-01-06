Jan 06- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Du Juan Cosco Steel 03/01 03/01 08/01 nil 9,425 nil 7,445 2) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement(Bgs) 04/01 04/01 07/01 nil 4,460 nil 1,699 3) PacificFantasy Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 04/01 04/01 08/01 16,289 nil nil 9,711 4) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel Coil 03/01 03/01 09/01 nil 13,096 nil 18,904 5) Rickmers Uni Liner S/G Cargo 05/01 05/01 10/01 nil 824 nil 7,113 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Abba JMB Rock phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 --- 2) Triton 'K'Steamship Vehicles 700 nil nil 04/01 --- 3) Leo Leader NYK Vehicles nil 102 nil 04/01 --- 4) Senator Unimarine Sugar 15,000 nil nil 01/01 --- 5) Yuan Cheng JMB Steel Cargo nil 7,605 nil 05/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 08/01 2) PFS Prosperity Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,458 nil 08/01 3) UnicornDolphin M.Dinshaw C Chips (B) nil 7,180 nil 12/01 4) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 10/01 Orient Steel 7,000 nil nil 10/01 Orient Cntr nil nil 270 10/01 5) Stella Kuma Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 13,232 nil 14/01 6) Atlant Trina Wilhelmsen Steel cargo 200 nil nil 09/01 7) Triton Highway K'Steamship vehicles 1,000 nil nil 16/01 8) Umgeni-III Ashtavinayak RBD OLN nil 15,000 nil 06/01 9) Ikan Jerung Marco Ch Peas(B) nil 28,042 nil 13/01 10) Se Pacifica Mitsutor Sl/Mac cargo nil 3,849 nil 16/01 11) Nemtas 1 Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 14,036 nil 19/01 12) Golden Star Shaan Marine C Peas(B) nil 23,500 nil 07/01 13) Nand Rajgadi Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,008 nil 06/01 14) Navios Herakles Wilhelmsen Steel Coils nil 40,322 nil 06/01 15) Chong Jin 2 Atlantic Rock Phosp nil 15,000 nil 17/01 16) Anna-dorot- Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 16,270 nil 07/01 17) Barra (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Coils nil 31,888 nil 13/01 18) Free Impala JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,662 nil 19/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL