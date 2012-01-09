Jan 09Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Rickmers Uni Liner S/G Cargo 05/01 05/01 10/01 nil 1,862 nil 3,355 2) Umgeni-III Ashtavinayak RBD OLN 07/01 07/01 10/01 nil 3,500 nil 8,000 3) Yuan Cheng JMB Steel Cargo 06/01 06/01 09/01 nil 2,190 nil 1,578 4) Admas Samsara B Bulk 29/12 29/12 09/01 359 nil nil 335 5) Linde United Liner Gen Cargo 07/01 07/01 11/01 182 nil nil 1,021 6) Godlen Star Shaan Marine C Peas(B) 08/01 08/01 15/01 nil 5,152 nil 17,116 7) Navios Herakles Wilhelmsen Steel 07/01 07/01 11/01 nil 13,663 nil 8,680 8) Mandarin China Wilhelmsen Steel 03/01 03/01 10/01 3,386 nil nil 5,523 9) Senator Unimarine Rice 07/01 07/01 11/01 1,004 nil nil 12,888 10) Taipan Parekh vehicles 08/01 08/01 10/01 nil 1,104 nil 1,272 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Abba JMB Rock phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 --- 2) Pacific Fanta Wilhelmsen Steel 3,740 nil nil 07/01 --- 3) Anna-dorot- Parekh Steel nil 16,270 nil 07/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Kanchan Damani S. Cargo nil 2,011 nil 09/01 2) UnicornDolphin M.Dinshaw C Chips (B) nil 7,180 nil 12/01 3) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,500 nil 10/01 Orient Steel 4,500 nil nil 10/01 Orient Cntr nil nil 160 10/01 4) Stella Kuma Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 13,232 nil 14/01 5) Atlant Trina Wilhelmsen Steel cargo 70 nil nil 09/01 6) Triton Highway K'Steamship vehicles 1,000 nil nil 16/01 7) Nand Ananya Damani S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 14/01 8) Ikan Jerung Marco Ch Peas(B) nil 28,042 nil 14/01 9) Se Pacifica Mitsutor Sl/Mac cargo nil 3,849 nil 16/01 10) Nemtas 1 Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 14,036 nil 19/01 11) Chong Jin 2 Atlantic Rock Phosp nil 15,000 nil 17/01 12) Barra (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Coils nil 31,888 nil 13/01 13) Free Impala JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,662 nil 19/01 14) Threewin SplendourCaf Cement nil 2,000 nil 11/01 15) Nafisa Caf Cement nil 2,306 nil 09/01 16) Shah Parekh S.Cargo nil 14,377 nil 13/01 17) Amanda Wilhelmsen S.Cargo nil 40,569 nil 24/01 18) Andinet Samsara B Bulk nil 3,500 nil 13/01 19) Pacific Wisd Wilhelmsen Steel nil 19,750 nil 15/01 20) Pacific Fr Tai pan Steel nil 4,542 nil 16/01 21) Dream Angel Steamship Units 1,400 nil nil 17/01 22) Admire Coral Tai pan Steel nil 6,500 nil 20/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL