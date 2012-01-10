Jan 10- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Rickmers Uni Liner S/G Cargo 05/01 05/01 11/01 nil 5,580 nil 2,357 2) Umgeni-III Ashtavinayak RBD OLN 07/01 07/01 11/01 nil 10,300 nil 4,700 3) Yuan Cheng JMB Steel Cargo 06/01 06/01 11/01 nil 8,295 nil 603 4) Admas Samsara B Bulk 29/12 29/12 11/01 380 nil nil 306 5) Godlen Star Shaan Marine C Peas(B) 08/01 08/01 15/01 nil 10,891 nil 12,609 6) Mandarin China Wilhelmsen Steel 03/01 03/01 10/01 30,231 nil nil 1,769 7) Senator Unimarine Rice 07/01 07/01 10/01 18,305 nil nil 1,695 8) PFS PROSPERITY CAF MARINE CEMENT(Bgs) 09/01 09/01 11/01 nil 341 nil 2,062 9) KANCHAN DAMANI STEEL CARGO 10/01 10/01 10/01 nil TOCOM nil 2,011 10) Nafisa Caf Cement ----- ----- ----- nil 80 nil 2,426 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Pacific Fanta Wilhelmsen Steel 3,740 nil nil 07/01 --- 2) Anna-dorot- Parekh Steel nil 8,319 nil 10/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Guru Prasad Caf Marine CEMENT(Bgs) nil 2,335 nil 11/01 2) UnicornDolphin M.Dinshaw C Chips (B) nil 7,180 nil 12/01 3) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,500 nil 11/01 Orient Steel 4,500 nil nil 11/01 Orient Cntr nil nil 160 11/01 4) Stella Kuma Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 13,232 nil 14/01 5) Triton Highway K'Steamship vehicles 1,000 nil nil 16/01 6) Nand Ananya Damani S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 14/01 7) Ikan Jerung Marco Ch Peas(B) nil 28,042 nil 14/01 8) Se Pacifica Mitsutor Sl/Mac cargo nil 3,849 nil 16/01 9) Nemtas 1 Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 14,036 nil 19/01 10) Chong Jin 2 Atlantic Rock Phosp nil 15,000 nil 17/01 11) Free Impala JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,662 nil 25/01 12) Threewin Splendou Caf Cement nil 2,000 nil 11/01 13) Shah Parekh S.Cargo nil 14,377 nil 13/01 14) Amanda Wilhelmsen S.Cargo nil 40,569 nil 24/01 15) Andinet Samsara B Bulk nil 3,500 nil 13/01 16) Pacific Wisd Wilhelmsen Steel nil 19,750 nil 18/01 17) Dream Angel Steamship Units 1,400 nil nil 17/01 18) Barra Wilhelmsen Steel Coils nil 31,888 nil 13/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL