Jan 12- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Guru Prasad Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 12/01 12/01 14/01 nil 22 nil 2,106 2) THREEWIN CAF MARINE Cement(Bgs) 11/01 11/01 14/01 nil 391 nil 1,361 3) PFS Prosperity Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) ----- 09/01 12/01 nil 1,420 nil 983 4) Rickmers Uni Liner S/G Cargo 05/01 05/01 12/01 nil 7,937 nil COMP 5) NAFISA-1 CAF MARINE Cement(Bgs) 10/01 10/01 12/01 nil 2,217 nil 289 6) Golden Star Shaan Marine C Peas(B) 08/01 08/01 16/01 nil 12,635 nil 10,865 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT *************************************************************************************1) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel Coil 1,500 nil nil 10/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 14/01 2) Xin Bo Lin Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 21,800 nil 21/01 Mitsutor M Cargo nil 2,500 nil 21/01 3) UnicornDolphin M.Dinshaw C Chips (B) nil 7,180 nil 12/01 4) Stella Kuma Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 13,232 nil 14/01 5) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Coils nil 2,000 nil 12/01 6) Triton Highway K'Steamship vehicles 1,000 nil nil 16/01 7) Shah Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 14,377 nil 13/01 8) Ikan Jerung Marco Ch Peas(B) nil 28,042 nil 14/01 9) Se Pacifica Mitsutor Sl/Mac cargo nil 3,849 nil 14/01 10) Nemtas 1 Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 14,036 nil 18/01 11) Andinet-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 210 13/01 12) Chong Jin 2 Atlantic Rock Phosp nil 15,000 nil 17/01 13) Amanda Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 40,569 nil 24/01 14) Barra (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Coils nil 31,888 nil 17/01 15) Free Impala JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,662 nil 25/01 16) Pacific Wisdom Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 19,750 nil 20/01 17) CMB Coralie Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 12,987 nil 20/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL