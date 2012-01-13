Jan 13- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Guru Prasad Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 12/01 12/01 14/01 nil 358 nil 1,770 2) PFS Prosperity Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) ----- 09/01 13/01 nil n.a. nil n.a. 3) UnicornDolphin M.Dinshaw C Chips (B) 13/01 13/01 18/01 nil 30 nil 7,150 4) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Coils 12/01 12/01 13/01 nil 2,022 nil COMP 5) Golden Star Shaan Marine C Peas(B) 08/01 08/01 16/01 nil 13,991 nil 9,509 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT **************************************************************************************1) Shah Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 14,377 nil 13/01 --- 2) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel Coil 2,100 nil nil 10/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 16/01 2) Xin Bo Lin Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 21,800 nil 21/01 Mitsutor M Cargo nil 2,500 nil 21/01 3) Stella Kuma Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 18,223 nil 14/01 4) Triton Highway K'Steamship vehicles 1,000 nil nil 16/01 5) Ikan Jerung Marco Ch Peas(B) nil 28,042 nil 14/01 6) Se Pacifica Mitsutor Sl/Mac cargo nil 3,849 nil 15/01 7) Nemtas 1 Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 14,036 nil 18/01 8) Andinet-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 210 13/01 9) Chong Jin 2 Atlantic Rock Phosp nil 15,000 nil 17/01 10) Amanda Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 40,569 nil 24/01 11) Barra (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Coils nil 31,888 nil 17/01 12) Free Impala JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,662 nil 25/01 13) Pacific Wisdom Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 19,750 nil 20/01 14) CMB Coralie Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 12,987 nil 20/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL