Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Unicorn Dolphin M Dinshaw Calcite (B) 13/01 13/01 18/01 nil 1,340 nil 5,810 2) Guru Prasad Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 12/01 12/01 15/01 nil 582 nil 1,188 3) Threewin SplendourCaf Marine Cement(Bgs) 11/01 11/01 14/01 nil 453 nil 411 4) Golden Star Shaan C Peas(B) 08/01 08/01 17/01 nil 666 nil 8,843 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Shah Parekh Steel nil 14,377 nil 13/01 --- 2) Ikan Jerung Marco Shpng C Peas(B) nil 28,042 nil 14/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Saudi Tabuk Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 28/01 Orient Steel 7,000 nil nil 28/01 Orient Cntr nil nil 270 28/01 2) Stella Kuma Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 18,233 nil 14/01 3) Nand Ananya Damani S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 17/01 4) Se Pacifica Mitsutor Sl/Mac cargo nil 3,849 nil 15/01 5) Nemtas 1 Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 14,036 nil 16/01 6) Nand Rajgadi Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,003 nil 14/01 7) Chong Jin 2 Atlantic Rock Phosp nil 15,000 nil 17/01 8) Nand Ananya Damani S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 17/01 9) Barra (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Coils nil 31,888 nil 17/01 10) Free Impala JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,662 nil 25/01 11) Pacific Wilhelmsen S.Cargo nil 4,542 nil 16/01 12) Amanda Wilhelmsen S.Cargo nil 40,569 nil 24/01 13) Dream Angel Steamship Units 1,400 nil nil 17/01 14) Wieniawski Samsara Mach nil 1,600 nil 19/01 15) CMB Coralie Parekh Steel nil 12,987 nil 20/01 16) Bangkok High Steamship vehicles 500 nil nil 23/01 17) Swallow Ace Mitsutor vehicles 1,500 nil nil 24/01 18) Admire Coral Tai-pan Steel nil 6,500 nil 25/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL