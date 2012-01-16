Jan 16Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessels 20
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Unicorn Dolphin M Dinshaw Calcite (B) 13/01 13/01 18/01 nil 4,708 nil 2,472
2) Golden Star Shaan C Peas(B) 08/01 09/01 17/01 nil 15,541 nil 7,959
3) SE PACIFICA MITSUTOR STEEL 15/01 16/01 17/01 nil 667 nil 4,298
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Saudi Tabuk Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 28/01
.) nil Orient Steel 7,000 nil nil 28/01
.) nil Orient Cntr nil nil 270 28/01
2) Stella Kuma Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 18,233 nil 16/01
3) Nand Ananya Damani S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 17/01
4) Se Pacifica Mitsutor Sl/Mac cargo nil 3,849 nil 17/01
5) Nemtas 1 Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 14,036 nil 17/01
6) Chong Jin 2 Atlantic Rock Phosp nil 15,000 nil 17/01
7) Nand Ananya Damani S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 17/01
8) Barra (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Coils nil 31,888 nil 17/01
9) Free Impala JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,662 nil 25/01
10) Pacific Wilhelmsen S.Cargo nil 4,542 nil 16/01
11) Amanda Wilhelmsen S.Cargo nil 40,569 nil 24/01
12) Dream Angel Steamship Units 1,400 nil nil 17/01
13) Wieniawski Samsara Mach nil 1,600 nil 19/01
14) CMB Coralie Parekh Steel nil 12,987 nil 20/01
15) Bangkok High Steamship vehicles 500 nil nil 23/01
16) Swallow Ace Mitsutor vehicles 1,500 nil nil 24/01
17) Admire Coral Tai-pan Steel nil 6,500 nil 25/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL