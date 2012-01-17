Jan 17- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Unicorn Dolphin M Dinshaw Calcite (B) 13/01 13/01 18/01 nil 6,375 nil 805 2) SE PACIFICA MITSUTOR STEEL 15/01 16/01 17/01 nil 3,162 nil 1,803 3) IKAN JERUNG MARCO CH PEAS (B) 15/01 15/01 21/01 nil 8,570 nil 19,472 4) GOLDEN STAR SHAAN CH PEAS (B) 08/01 08/01 19/01 nil 16,414 nil 7,086 5) SHAH PAREKH S CARGO 14/01 14/01 20/01 nil 8,567 nil 5,720 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Nemtas 1 Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 14,036 nil 17/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Saudi Tabuk Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 28/01 Orient Steel 7,000 nil nil 28/01 Orient Cntr nil nil 270 28/01 2) Nand Ananya Damani S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 19/01 3) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 150 17/01 4) Chong Jin 2 Atlantic Rock Phosp nil 15,000 nil 17/01 5) Nand Aparna Damani S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 18/01 6) Barra (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Coils nil 31,888 nil 17/01 7) Free Impala JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,662 nil 25/01 8) Pacific Wilhelmsen S.Cargo nil 19,750 nil 24/01 9) Amanda Wilhelmsen S.Cargo nil 40,569 nil 24/01 10) Dream Angel Steamship Units 1,400 nil nil 18/01 11) CMB Coralie Parekh Steel nil 12,987 nil 20/01 12) Bangkok High Steamship vehicles 500 nil nil 21/01 13) Swallow Ace Mitsutor vehicles 1,500 nil nil 24/01 14) Nirmiti-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 1,750 nil 19/01 15) Triton 'K'Steamship vehicles 1,000 nil nil 19/01 16) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 20/01 17) Ahoora-VI Preetika M Cargo nil 90 nil 20/01 18) Viking 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/01 19) Jia Tai Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 19,340 nil 26/01 20) Rome Trader JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,183 nil 04/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL