Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - JUN 13, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 13 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Jan 17- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Unicorn Dolphin M Dinshaw Calcite (B) 13/01 13/01 18/01 nil 6,375 nil 805 2) SE PACIFICA MITSUTOR STEEL 15/01 16/01 17/01 nil 3,162 nil 1,803 3) IKAN JERUNG MARCO CH PEAS (B) 15/01 15/01 21/01 nil 8,570 nil 19,472 4) GOLDEN STAR SHAAN CH PEAS (B) 08/01 08/01 19/01 nil 16,414 nil 7,086 5) SHAH PAREKH S CARGO 14/01 14/01 20/01 nil 8,567 nil 5,720 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Nemtas 1 Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 14,036 nil 17/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Saudi Tabuk Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 28/01 Orient Steel 7,000 nil nil 28/01 Orient Cntr nil nil 270 28/01 2) Nand Ananya Damani S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 19/01 3) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 150 17/01 4) Chong Jin 2 Atlantic Rock Phosp nil 15,000 nil 17/01 5) Nand Aparna Damani S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 18/01 6) Barra (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Coils nil 31,888 nil 17/01 7) Free Impala JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,662 nil 25/01 8) Pacific Wilhelmsen S.Cargo nil 19,750 nil 24/01 9) Amanda Wilhelmsen S.Cargo nil 40,569 nil 24/01 10) Dream Angel Steamship Units 1,400 nil nil 18/01 11) CMB Coralie Parekh Steel nil 12,987 nil 20/01 12) Bangkok High Steamship vehicles 500 nil nil 21/01 13) Swallow Ace Mitsutor vehicles 1,500 nil nil 24/01 14) Nirmiti-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 1,750 nil 19/01 15) Triton 'K'Steamship vehicles 1,000 nil nil 19/01 16) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 20/01 17) Ahoora-VI Preetika M Cargo nil 90 nil 20/01 18) Viking 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/01 19) Jia Tai Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 19,340 nil 26/01 20) Rome Trader JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,183 nil 04/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 13 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -------------------------