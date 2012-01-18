Jan 18- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ikan Jerung Marco Ch Peas(B) 15/01 15/01 21/01 nil 13,698 nil 14,344 2) Stella Kuma Parekh MarineSteel Cargo 16/01 16/01 19/01 nil 13,469 nil 4,753 3) Shah Parekh MarineSteel Cargo 14/01 14/01 20/01 nil 9,878 nil 4,499 4) Barra (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Coils 18/01 18/01 21/01 nil TOCOM nil 31,888 5) Nemtas 1 Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 17/01 17/01 19/01 nil 8,498 nil 5,538 6) Golden Star Shaan Marine C Peas(B) 08/01 08/01 19/01 nil 17,968 nil 5,532 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Chong Jin 2 Atlantic Rock Phosp nil 15,000 nil 17/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 20/01 2) Xin Bo Lin Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 21,800 nil 22/01 Mitsutor M Cargo nil 2,500 nil 22/01 3) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 18/01 4) Dream Angel K'Steamship units 1,400 nil nil 18/01 5) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 50 18/01 6) Kanchan-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 19/01 7) Nirmiti-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 1,780 nil 20/01 8) Ahoora-VI Preetika M Cargo nil 90 nil 20/01 9) Triton Highway K'Steamship vehicles 1,000 nil nil 20/01 10) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 20/01 11) Swallow Ace Mitsui Units 1,500 nil nil 25/01 12) Viking 'K'Steamship Units 1,000 nil nil 26/01 13) Jia Tai Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 19,340 nil 26/01 14) Rome Trader JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,183 nil 04/02 15) Amanda Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 40,569 nil 24/01 16) Free Impala JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,662 nil 25/01 17) Pacific Wisdom Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 19,750 nil 24/01 18) CMB Coralie Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 12,987 nil 20/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL