Jan 19Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessels 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Ikan Jerung Marco Ch Peas(B) 15/01 15/01 22/01 nil 16,583 nil 11,459
2) Golden Star Shaan Marine C Peas(B) 08/01 08/01 21/01 nil 18,703 nil 4,792
3) Nand Ananya Damani Steel 19/01 19/01 19/01 nil TOCOM nil 2,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Nemtas 1 Wilhelmsen S.Cargo nil 357 nil 19/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) PFS Prosperity Caf Cement nil 2,458 nil 21/01
2) Xin Bo Lin Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 21,800 nil 22/01
Mitsutor M Cargo nil 2,500 nil 22/01
3) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 19/01
4) Dream Angel K'Steamship units 1,400 nil nil 19/01
5) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 50 19/01
6) Kanchan-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 19/01
7) Nirmiti-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 1,780 nil 20/01
8) Ahoora-VI Preetika M Cargo nil 90 nil 20/01
9) Triton Highway K'Steamship vehicles 1,000 nil nil 20/01
10) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 20/01
11) Swallow Ace Mitsui Units 1,500 nil nil 25/01
12) Viking 'K'Steamship Units 1,000 nil nil 26/01
13) Jia Tai Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 19,340 nil 26/01
14) Rome Trader JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,183 nil 04/02
15) Amanda Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 40,569 nil 24/01
16) Free Impala JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,662 nil 25/01
17) Pacific Wisdom Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 19,750 nil 24/01
18) CMB Coralie Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 12,987 nil 20/01
19) Qatar Spirit Wilhelmsen Steel 35,000 nil nil 24/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL