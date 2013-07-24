Jul 24Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BIZEN M.DINSHAW CALCITE 18/07 18/07 27/07 nil 3,770 nil 3,230 2) GURU PRASAD ADMIRAL CEMENT 22/07 22/07 27/07 nil 824 nil 2,046 3) CRYSTAL GOLD SAI FREIGHT TEAK LOGS 18/07 18/07 26/07 nil 2,431 nil 1,379 4) LUNA ADMIRAL SULPHUR 12/07 12/07 02/08 nil 1,134 nil 10,487 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Dd Vigilant Marco Shpg Yellow Peas nil 23,275 nil 08/07 2) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,600 nil nil 20/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Pfs NAVINYA Cement nil 2,350 nil 25/07 2) Ise.VI Steel NYK Line nil 1,316 nil 25/07 3) Ocean Mitsutor Steel/Mach nil 7,025 nil 25/07 4) Saudi Tabuk General Ori Containers nil 7,500 nil 26/07 5) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 25,000 nil 27/07 6) Momentum M.Dinshaw Military C 500 nil nil 27/07 7) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel nil 5,800 nil 27/07 8) Dd Vanguard J.M.Baxi Steel Coils nil 18,976 nil 28/07 9) Fenghai 11 J.M.Baxi CoCrude Pal nil 7,000 nil 28/07 10) Grand Duke 'K'Steamship Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 30/07 11) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 08/07 12) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy Mach nil 750 nil 08/07 13) Changhang Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 08/08 14) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 07/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL