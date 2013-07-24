Jul 24Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessles 20
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) BIZEN M.DINSHAW CALCITE 18/07 18/07 27/07 nil 3,770 nil 3,230
2) GURU PRASAD ADMIRAL CEMENT 22/07 22/07 27/07 nil 824 nil 2,046
3) CRYSTAL GOLD SAI FREIGHT TEAK LOGS 18/07 18/07 26/07 nil 2,431 nil 1,379
4) LUNA ADMIRAL SULPHUR 12/07 12/07 02/08 nil 1,134 nil 10,487
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Dd Vigilant Marco Shpg Yellow Peas nil 23,275 nil 08/07
2) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,600 nil nil 20/07
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Pfs NAVINYA Cement nil 2,350 nil 25/07
2) Ise.VI Steel NYK Line nil 1,316 nil 25/07
3) Ocean Mitsutor Steel/Mach nil 7,025 nil 25/07
4) Saudi Tabuk General Ori Containers nil 7,500 nil 26/07
5) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 25,000 nil 27/07
6) Momentum M.Dinshaw Military C 500 nil nil 27/07
7) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel nil 5,800 nil 27/07
8) Dd Vanguard J.M.Baxi Steel Coils nil 18,976 nil 28/07
9) Fenghai 11 J.M.Baxi CoCrude Pal nil 7,000 nil 28/07
10) Grand Duke 'K'Steamship Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 30/07
11) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 08/07
12) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy Mach nil 750 nil 08/07
13) Changhang Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 08/08
14) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 07/08
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL