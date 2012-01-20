Jan 20- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nirmiti-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 20/01 20/01 22/01 nil TOCOM nil 1,780 2) Ikan Jerung Marco Ch Peas(B) 15/01 15/01 23/01 nil 18,374 nil 9,668 3) Golden Star Shaan Marine C Peas(B) ----- 08/01 22/01 nil 20,218 nil 3,282 4) BARRA WILHELMSEN STEEL COILS 18/01 18/01 21/01 nil 16,358 nil 15,530 5) SHAH PAREKH MARIN STEEL CARGO 14/01 14/01 21/01 nil 12,810 nil 1,567 6) CHONG JIN 2 ATLANTIC ROCK PHOSP 19/01 19/01 23/01 nil 1,205 nil 300 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) CMB Coralie Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 12,987 nil 20/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) PFS Prosperity Caf Cement nil 2,458 nil 21/01 2) Xin Bo Lin Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 21,800 nil 22/01 Mitsutor M Cargo nil 2,500 nil 22/01 3) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 58/50 20/01 4) Kanchan-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 21/01 5) Ahoora-VI Preetika M Cargo nil 90 nil 21/01 6) Triton Highway K'Steamship vehicles 1,000 nil nil 22/01 7) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 22/01 8) Swallow Ace Mitsui Units 1,500 nil nil 25/01 9) Viking 'K'Steamship Units 1,000 nil nil 26/01 10) Jia Tai Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 19,340 nil 26/01 11) Rome Trader JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,183 nil 04/02 12) Free Impala JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,662 nil 25/01 13) Pacific Wisdom Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 19,750 nil 23/01 14) Qatar Spirit Wilhelmsen Steel 35,000 nil nil 24/01 15) Seagull D Venkatesh Rock Phos nil 18,200 nil 21/01 16) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,400 nil 21/01 17) HR Recognition Wilhelmsen CNTR nil nil 4 23/01 18) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 23/01 19) Amanda Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 40,569 nil 24/01 20) Vinalines M.Dinshaw C Chips(B) nil 12,500 nil 26/01 21) Sumatra JMB RBD Palm Oil nil 10,000 nil 29/01 22) Kosmas V Samsara Steel Cargo nil 18,200 nil 02/02 23) Bao Flourish Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 07/02 24) IBI-VI NYK Line S Co/Pi/Mac nil 5,116 nil 08/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL