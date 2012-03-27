Mar 27Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Domine Mitsutor Steel 24/03 24/03 30/03 nil 2,417 nil 7,078 2) Senator 1 Unimarine Rice/Sugar 20/03 20/03 29/03 11,272 nil nil 6,228 3) Oranus Dinshaw Sugar 14/03 14/03 28/03 8,203 nil nil 797 4) Musashi-VI NYK Machinery 26/03 26/03 27/03 nil 3,157 nil COMP 5) Assad Ullah Shaan Marine Bagged Sugar 26/03 26/03 02/04 839 nil nil 12,161 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Samanta(OD)-VI JMB Steel Cargo nil 23,002 nil 26/03 --- 2) Gentle Leader NYK Cars nil 1,200 nil 25/03 --- NYK Vehicles 100 nil nil 25/03 --- 3) Ahmed Arab Sai Steel Cargo 3,500 nil nil 23/03 --- 4) Diamond Stars Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 16,000 nil nil 26/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Recco Mitsutor MachiCargo 2,350 nil nil 29/03 .) nil Mitsutor Buses 40 nil nil 29/03 2) Santana Wilhelmsen Steel Coil 16,000 nil nil 28/03 3) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 77 27/03 4) Linde United Steel nil 3,735 nil 01/04 5) Oregon 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/03 6) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/03 7) Castlegate Parekh Steel Cargo nil 13,860 nil 29/03 8) Blue Fin Wilhelmsen Steel Coils 1,000 nil nil 24/03 9) Nafisa Caf Cement nil 2,400 nil 28/03 10) Gaia Triumph Caf Heavy Pkgs nil 548 nil 07/04 11) Harmeez Caf Cement nil 2,053 nil 01/04 12) Shaker (RORO)-VI Mitsutor Buses 80 nil nil 28/04 13) Jasmine Ace Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,100 nil 29/03 14) Dong Dinshaw Calcite nil 2,000 nil 30/03 15) Positive Star Tai-Pan Vehicles 300 nil nil 29/03 16) Yangtze Classic Parekh Steel Cargo nil 14,789 nil 05/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL