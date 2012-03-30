Mar 30- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessels 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Senator 1 Unimarine Rice/Sugar 20/03 20/03 30/03 14,525 nil nil 2,975
2) Ocean Dominance Mitsutor Steel Cargo 24/03 24/03 30/03 nil 8,470 nil 1,025
3) Assad Ullah Shaan Marine Bagged Sugar 26/03 26/03 04/04 4,344 nil nil 8,656
4) RECCO STAR MITSUTOR COILS 28/03 28/03 01/04 2,072 nil nil 278
5) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 28/03 28/03 31/03 nil 1,765 nil 668
6) Pfs Prosperity Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 28/03 28/03 31/03 nil 858 nil 1,595
7) Ahmed Arab Sai Shg Steel Cargo 28/03 28/03 31/03 3,273 nil nil 527
8) Harmeez-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 29/03 29/03 30/03 nil 1,759 nil 325
9) NAND ANANYA DAMANI SHPG STEEL CARGO 30/03 30/03 31/03 nil TOCOME nil 2,040
10) Jasmine M.Dinshaw Calcite Chip 30/03 30/03 04/04 nil TOCOME nil 8,100
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Santana Wilhelmsen Steel Coil 16,000 nil nil 30/03 ---
2) Haugaard Scan Sai Maritime Steel 30 nil nil 27/03 ---
3) Castlegate Parekh Steel Cargo nil 13,860 nil 29/03 ---
4) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 1,993 nil 29/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Dong AN-IV M.Dinshaw Cal Chips nil 2,000 nil 30/03
2) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 72 30/03
3) M.T.Sc.Nin-gbo-IIIJMB CPO nil 6,000 nil 31/03
4) Shaker(RORO)-VI Mitsutor Buses 80 nil nil 02/04
5) Mutsu-VI NYK Line Coils nil 3,500 nil 03/04
6) Positive Star Tai-Pan Vehicles 204 nil nil 30/03
7) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 60/230 03/04
Samsara Bulk Cargo 6,500 nil nil 03/04
8) Humboldt Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 3,954 nil 04/04
9) Kang Hong Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 34,411 nil 05/04
10) Yangtze Parekh Steel Cargo nil 14,789 nil 06/04
11) Gaia Triumph Mitsui Heavy Pkgs nil 548 nil 10/04
12) Surplus-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 6,350 nil 07/04
13) Saudi Diriyah Orient G. Cargo nil 1,000 nil 18/04
14) Mastro Giorgis Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 43,000 nil 12/04
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL