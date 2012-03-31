Mar 31Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) RECCO STAR MITSUTOR COILS 28/03 28/03 01/04 2,234 nil nil 116 2) Pfs Prosperity Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 28/03 28/03 31/03 nil 5,891 nil 7,109 3) Ahmed Arab Sai Shg Steel Cargo 28/03 28/03 31/03 3,830 nil nil COMP 4) Jasmine M.Dinshaw Calcite Chip 30/03 30/03 04/04 nil 1,319 nil 6,781 5) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 31/03 31/03 02/04 nil TOCOM nil 1,993 6) Dong An M.Dinshaw Calcite Chip 30/03 30/03 01/04 nil 977 nil 1,023 7) Haugaard SC SHPG Steel 27/03 27/02 31/03 nil TOCOM nil 30 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Santana Wilhelmsen Steel Coil 16,000 nil nil 30/03 --- 2) Senator 1 Unimarine Sugar 3,500 nil nil 30/03 --- 3) Positive Star Tai-Pan Vehicles 204 nil nil 30/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sl Star Preetika S.Pipes nil 800 nil 03/04 2) K P Spirit Allied G.Cargo nil 1,380 nil 05/04 3) M.T.Sc.Nin-gbo-IIIJMB CPO nil 6,000 nil 31/03 4) Shaker(RORO)-VI Mitsutor Buses 80 nil nil 02/04 5) Mutsu-VI NYK Line Coils nil 3,500 nil 03/04 6) Positive Star Tai-Pan Vehicles 204 nil nil 31/03 7) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 60/230 03/04 Samsara Bulk Cargo 6,500 nil nil 03/04 8) Humboldt Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 3,954 nil 04/04 9) Kang Hong Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 34,411 nil 05/04 10) Yangtze Parekh Steel Cargo nil 14,789 nil 06/04 11) Gaia Triumph Mitsui Heavy Pkgs nil 548 nil 10/04 12) Surplus-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 6,350 nil 07/04 13) Saudi Diriyah Orient G. Cargo nil 1,000 nil 18/04 14) Mastro Giorgis Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 43,000 nil 12/04 15) Fatahur Rahman Dinshaw Logs nil 4,500 nil 06/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL