Apr 02- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Assad Ullah Shaan Marine Bagged Sugar 26/03 26/03 05/04 7,829 nil nil 5,171 2) Jasmine M.Dinshaw Calcite Chip 30/03 30/03 04/04 nil 3,864 nil 4,236 3) NAND RAJGADI DAMANI STEEL CARGO 02/04 02/04 02/04 nil 1,698 nil 346 4) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 31/03 31/03 02/04 nil 1,874 nil 121 5) MT SC NINGBO JMB CPO 01/04 01/04 05/04 nil 600 nil 5,300 6) GURU KRIPA CAF MARINE Cement(Bgs) 01/04 01/04 04/04 nil 504 nil 1,494 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Senator 1 Unimarine Sugar 3,500 nil nil 30/03 --- 2) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 01/04 --- 3) Castlegate Parekh Steel Cargo nil 13,860 nil 31/03 --- 4) Santana Wilhelmsen Steel Coil 12,378 nil nil 02/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Shaker(RORO)-VI Mitsutor Buses 80 nil nil 06/04 2) Mutsu-VI NYK Line Coils nil 3,500 nil 03/04 3) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 60/230 03/04 Samsara Bulk Cargo 6,500 nil nil 03/04 4) Humboldt Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 3,954 nil 04/04 5) Kang Hong Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 34,411 nil 05/04 6) Yangtze Parekh Steel Cargo nil 14,789 nil 06/04 7) Gaia Triumph Mitsui Heavy Pkgs nil 548 nil 10/04 8) Surplus-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 6,350 nil 08/04 9) Saudi Diriyah Orient G. Cargo nil 1,000 nil 18/04 10) Mastro Giorgis Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 43,000 nil 12/04 11) Gunes K-III Interocean CFS Oil nil 4,500 nil 03/04 12) Sl Star-VI Preetika Steel Pipes 800 nil nil 03/04 13) K P Spirit Allied G. Cargo nil 1,380 nil 05/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL