Apr 03Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessels 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Assad Ullah Shaan Marine Bagged Sugar 26/03 26/03 06/04 9,382 nil nil 3,618
2) Jasmine M.Dinshaw Calcite Chip 30/03 30/03 05/04 nil 5,072 nil 3,028
3) MT SC NINGBO JMB CPO 01/04 01/04 05/04 nil 3,060 nil 2,940
4) GURU KRIPA CAF MARINE Cement(Bgs) 01/04 01/04 04/04 nil 1,035 nil 963
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Senator 1 Unimarine Sugar 3,500 nil nil 30/03 ---
2) Mutsu-VI NYK Line Coils nil 3,500 nil 02/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Shaker(RORO)-VI Mitsutor Buses 80 nil nil 06/04
2) Sam Panther Parekh S.Cargo nil 12,382 nil 12/04
3) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 60/230 03/04
Samsara Bulk Cargo 6,500 nil nil 03/04
4) Humboldt Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 3,954 nil 04/04
5) Kang Hong Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 34,411 nil 05/04
6) Yangtze Parekh Steel Cargo nil 14,789 nil 06/04
7) Surplus-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 6,350 nil 08/04
8) Saudi Diriyah Orient G.Cargo nil 1,000 nil 18/04
9) Mastro Giorgis Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 44,314 nil 12/04
10) Gunes K-III Interocean CFS Oil nil 4,500 nil 04/04
11) Sl Star-VI Preetika Steel Pipes 800 nil nil 07/04
12) K P Spirit Allied G.Cargo nil 1,380 nil 05/04
13) Fatahur Rahman Dinshaw Logs nil 4,500 nil 06/04
14) Pacific Highway 'K'Steam Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 13/04
15) Golden Elpis Act Wire rod nil 27,000 nil 17/04
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL