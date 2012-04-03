Apr 03Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Assad Ullah Shaan Marine Bagged Sugar 26/03 26/03 06/04 9,382 nil nil 3,618 2) Jasmine M.Dinshaw Calcite Chip 30/03 30/03 05/04 nil 5,072 nil 3,028 3) MT SC NINGBO JMB CPO 01/04 01/04 05/04 nil 3,060 nil 2,940 4) GURU KRIPA CAF MARINE Cement(Bgs) 01/04 01/04 04/04 nil 1,035 nil 963 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Senator 1 Unimarine Sugar 3,500 nil nil 30/03 --- 2) Mutsu-VI NYK Line Coils nil 3,500 nil 02/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Shaker(RORO)-VI Mitsutor Buses 80 nil nil 06/04 2) Sam Panther Parekh S.Cargo nil 12,382 nil 12/04 3) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 60/230 03/04 Samsara Bulk Cargo 6,500 nil nil 03/04 4) Humboldt Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 3,954 nil 04/04 5) Kang Hong Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 34,411 nil 05/04 6) Yangtze Parekh Steel Cargo nil 14,789 nil 06/04 7) Surplus-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 6,350 nil 08/04 8) Saudi Diriyah Orient G.Cargo nil 1,000 nil 18/04 9) Mastro Giorgis Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 44,314 nil 12/04 10) Gunes K-III Interocean CFS Oil nil 4,500 nil 04/04 11) Sl Star-VI Preetika Steel Pipes 800 nil nil 07/04 12) K P Spirit Allied G.Cargo nil 1,380 nil 05/04 13) Fatahur Rahman Dinshaw Logs nil 4,500 nil 06/04 14) Pacific Highway 'K'Steam Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 13/04 15) Golden Elpis Act Wire rod nil 27,000 nil 17/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL