Apr 07Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 22
Total Vessels 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Assad Ullah Shaan Marine Bagged Sugar 26/03 26/03 07/04 11,642 nil nil 1,358
2) Fatahur Rahman Dinshaw LOGs 06/04 06/04 12/04 nil 155 nil 4,160
3) Admas SAMSARA CNTR 03/04 03/04 10/04 nil nil 4798/280 2262/290
4) Cido Pacific Interocean Sugar 06/04 06/04 12/04 2,290 nil nil 18,710
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Kang Hong Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 34,411 nil 05/04 ---
2) Yangtze Parekh Steel Cargo nil 14,789 nil 06/04 ---
3) Santana Wilhelm S.Coil 12,378 nil nil 06/04 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Shaker(RORO)-VI Mitsutor Buses 80 nil nil 11/04
2) Sam Panther Parekh S.Cargo nil 12,382 nil 12/04
3) Hawk Parekh Steel Cargo nil 21,211 nil 13/04
4) Adelina JMB Steel Cargo nil 11,793 nil 15/04
5) Diamond Way Samsara Logs nil 6,500 nil 15/04
6) Surplus-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 6,350 nil 07/04
7) Saudi Diriyah Orient G.Cargo nil 1,000 nil 18/04
8) Mastro Giorgis Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 44,314 nil 14/04
9) Gunes K-III Interocean CFS Oil nil 4,500 nil 09/04
10) Sl Star-VI Preetika Steel Pipes 800 nil nil 09/04
11) Blossom Atlantic Base Oil nil 5,000 nil 13/04
12) Gennaro Ievoli JMB Molasses 15,000 nil nil 09/04
13) Pacific Highway 'K'Steam Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 13/04
14) Golden Elpis Act Wire rod nil 27,000 nil 17/04
15) Keitum Wilhelm G Cargo 500 nil nil 08/04
16) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 6,450 nil 10/04
17) Cl Antwerp GAC Sorghum 7,000 nil nil 17/04
18) Noble Coral Tai-Pan Steel nil 6,500 nil 19/04
19) Rickmers Tianji United Steel nil 4,540 nil 16/04
20) Calmy Coral Tai-Pan Steel nil 6,500 nil 21/04
21) Ibi NYK Coils/Sheets nil 5,000 nil 28/04
22) Heroic Leader NYK Machinery nil 1,200 nil 03/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL