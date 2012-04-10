Apr 10Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 30
Total Vessels 39
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Fatahur Rahman Dinshaw LOGs 06/04 06/04 12/04 nil 1,387 nil 2,928
2) Admas SAMSARA CNTR 03/04 03/04 12/04 nil nil 7250/280 310/290
3) Cido Pacific Interocean Sugar 06/04 06/04 12/04 12,979 nil nil 8,021
4) Threewin CAF Cement 09/04 09/04 12/04 nil 799 nil 953
5) Gunes K-III Interocean CFS Oil 09/04 09/04 11/04 nil 1,000 nil 3,500
6) Keitum Wilhelm G Cargo 09/04 09/04 12/04 nil 8 nil 492
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Palmerton Seatech CNTR nil nil 1 08/04 ---
2) Gennaro Ievoli JMB Molasses 15,000 nil nil 09/04 ---
3) Sl Star-VI Preetika Steel Pipes 800 nil nil 09/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Shaker(RORO)-VI Mitsutor Buses 80 nil nil 12/04
2) Sam Panther Parekh S.Cargo nil 12,382 nil 12/04
3) Hawk Parekh Steel Cargo nil 21,211 nil 12/04
4) Adelina JMB Steel Cargo nil 11,793 nil 15/04
5) Diamond Way Samsara Logs nil 6,500 nil 15/04
6) Kangana Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 12/04
7) Saudi Diriyah Orient G.Cargo nil 1,000 nil 18/04
8) Mastro Giorgis Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 44,314 nil 14/04
9) Sea Master Chowgule Coils nil 20,000 nil 10/04
10) PFS prosperity Caf Cement nil 2,423 nil 10/04
11) Blossom Atlantic Base Oil nil 5,000 nil 13/04
12) Priyanka Caf Cement nil 2,003 nil 12/04
13) Pacific Highway 'K'Steam Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 13/04
14) Golden Elpis Act Wire rod nil 27,000 nil 17/04
15) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 6,450 nil 10/04
16) Cl Antwerp GAC Sorghum 9,000 nil nil 17/04
17) Noble Coral Tai-Pan Steel nil 6,500 nil 19/04
18) Rickmers Tianji United Steel nil 4,540 nil 16/04
19) Calmy Coral Tai-Pan Steel nil 6,500 nil 21/04
20) Ibi NYK Coils/Sheets nil 5,000 nil 28/04
21) Heroic Leader NYK Machinery nil 1,200 nil 03/05
22) Andinet Samsara CNTR nil nil 160/150 15/04
Samsara B/BULK 6,500 nil nil 15/04
23) Grand Ori Mitsui Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 17/04
24) President Admiral R Phosphate nil 7,300 nil 15/04
25) Hoegh Merchant Vehicles 250 250 nil 17/04
26) Kangana Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 10/04
27) Navadenu Interocean CFS Oil nil 4,500 nil 10/04
28) Chariot Sai Freight CNTR 12 nil nil 10/04
29) S Panther Parekh S Cargo nil 12,382 nil 12/04
30) Gaia Mitsui Heavy nil 547 nil 12/04
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL