Apr 10Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessels 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Fatahur Rahman Dinshaw LOGs 06/04 06/04 12/04 nil 1,387 nil 2,928 2) Admas SAMSARA CNTR 03/04 03/04 12/04 nil nil 7250/280 310/290 3) Cido Pacific Interocean Sugar 06/04 06/04 12/04 12,979 nil nil 8,021 4) Threewin CAF Cement 09/04 09/04 12/04 nil 799 nil 953 5) Gunes K-III Interocean CFS Oil 09/04 09/04 11/04 nil 1,000 nil 3,500 6) Keitum Wilhelm G Cargo 09/04 09/04 12/04 nil 8 nil 492 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Palmerton Seatech CNTR nil nil 1 08/04 --- 2) Gennaro Ievoli JMB Molasses 15,000 nil nil 09/04 --- 3) Sl Star-VI Preetika Steel Pipes 800 nil nil 09/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Shaker(RORO)-VI Mitsutor Buses 80 nil nil 12/04 2) Sam Panther Parekh S.Cargo nil 12,382 nil 12/04 3) Hawk Parekh Steel Cargo nil 21,211 nil 12/04 4) Adelina JMB Steel Cargo nil 11,793 nil 15/04 5) Diamond Way Samsara Logs nil 6,500 nil 15/04 6) Kangana Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 12/04 7) Saudi Diriyah Orient G.Cargo nil 1,000 nil 18/04 8) Mastro Giorgis Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 44,314 nil 14/04 9) Sea Master Chowgule Coils nil 20,000 nil 10/04 10) PFS prosperity Caf Cement nil 2,423 nil 10/04 11) Blossom Atlantic Base Oil nil 5,000 nil 13/04 12) Priyanka Caf Cement nil 2,003 nil 12/04 13) Pacific Highway 'K'Steam Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 13/04 14) Golden Elpis Act Wire rod nil 27,000 nil 17/04 15) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 6,450 nil 10/04 16) Cl Antwerp GAC Sorghum 9,000 nil nil 17/04 17) Noble Coral Tai-Pan Steel nil 6,500 nil 19/04 18) Rickmers Tianji United Steel nil 4,540 nil 16/04 19) Calmy Coral Tai-Pan Steel nil 6,500 nil 21/04 20) Ibi NYK Coils/Sheets nil 5,000 nil 28/04 21) Heroic Leader NYK Machinery nil 1,200 nil 03/05 22) Andinet Samsara CNTR nil nil 160/150 15/04 Samsara B/BULK 6,500 nil nil 15/04 23) Grand Ori Mitsui Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 17/04 24) President Admiral R Phosphate nil 7,300 nil 15/04 25) Hoegh Merchant Vehicles 250 250 nil 17/04 26) Kangana Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 10/04 27) Navadenu Interocean CFS Oil nil 4,500 nil 10/04 28) Chariot Sai Freight CNTR 12 nil nil 10/04 29) S Panther Parekh S Cargo nil 12,382 nil 12/04 30) Gaia Mitsui Heavy nil 547 nil 12/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL