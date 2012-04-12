Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessels 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Gai Triumph Mitsui H Pkgs 11/04 11/04 12/04 nil 261 nil 287 2) SL Star Preetika Steel 10/04 10/04 14/04 260 nil nil 540 3) PFS Pros CAF Marine Cement(Bgs) 11/04 11/04 14/04 nil 586 nil 1,837 4) Fatahur M Dinshaw Logs 06/04 06/04 14/04 nil 599 nil 2,155 5) Gunes k Interocean CSF Oil 09/04 09/04 12/04 nil 1,000 nil COMP 6) Dai Duong M Dinshaw C Chips 11/04 11/04 14/04 nil 1,210 nil 5,210 7) Gennaro Iev JMB Molasses 10/04 10/04 13/04 nil 8,569 nil 5,405 8) Cido Pacific Interocean R Bulk Suagr 06/04 06/04 12/04 1,725 nil nil 2,814 9) Keitum Wilhelmsen Gen Cargo 09/04 09/04 13/04 311 nil nil 108 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Palmerton Seatech Cntr nil 1 nil 08/04 --- 2) Sea Master Chowgule R Coils(B) nil 20,000 nil 10/04 --- 3) Kang Hong Mitsutor Steel nil 26,117 nil 12/04 --- 4) Navdhenu Arcadia Unit 12 nil nil 09/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Priyanka VI CAF Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,003 nil 12/04 2) Hawk Parekh Steel nil 21,211 nil 12/04 3) Sam Panther Parekh Steel nil 12,382 nil 12/04 4) Guru Prasad CAF Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,125 nil 13/04 5) Blossom Atlantic Base Oil nil 5,000 nil 13/04 6) Motion Scan M Dinshaw M Cargo 761 nil nil 13/04 7) Pacific Higway Steamshio Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 13/04 8) Chariot Sai Freight Cntr nil nil 12 13/04 9) Mastro Giorgis Mitsutor Steel nil 44,314 nil 14/04 10) Rickmers Tranjin United Liner Steel nil 4,562 nil 14/04 11) Ahoora VI Preetika Vehicles 30 nil nil 14/04 12) Alshah Preetika Sugar 1,100 nil nil 14/04 13) Adelina JMB Steel nil 11,793 nil 15/04 14) President V Admiral Rock Phos nil 7,300 nil 15/04 15) Peace Fortune Mitsutor Steel nil 25,314 nil 16/04 16) KanganaV Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 16/04 17) Cl Antwerp AGC Sorghum 7,000 nil nil 17/04 18) Grand Orion Mistusi Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 17/04 19) Andinet VI Samsara Cntr nil nil 160/150 18/04 20) Nordana Spphie Sai Freight Gen Cargo 700 nil nil 18/04 21) Saudi Diriyah Orient shp Gen Cargo nil 2,500 nil 18/04 Cntr nil nil 260/150 18/04 Steel 7,500 nil nil 18/04 Vehicles 250 nil nil 18/04 22) Noble Coral Tai Pan Steel nil 6,500 nil 19/04 23) Yang Hai Parekh Steel nil 2,758 nil 20/04 24) Calmy Coral Tai Pan Steel nil 6,500 nil 21/04 25) Vikrant Dolh CAF Marine Crane 490 nil nil 23/04 26) Chipolbrok Samsara Steel nil 6,400 nil 28/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL