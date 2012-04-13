Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessels 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Navdhenu Arcadia Vehicles 12/04 12/04 14/04 640 nil nil 2,360 2) SL Star Preetika S Pipes 10/04 10/04 14/04 280 nil nil 260 3) Priyanka Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 12/04 12/04 15/04 nil 545 nil 1,458 4) PFS Prosperity Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 11/04 11/04 14/04 nil 650 nil 1,187 5) Dai Duong M Dinshaw Calcite C 11/04 11/04 16/04 nil 1,150 nil 4,060 6) Keitum Wilhelmsen G Cargo 09/04 09/04 14/04 286 nil nil 222 7) Hawk Parekh Mari S Cargo 12/04 12/04 16/04 nil 2,360 nil 18,851 8) Kang Hong Mitsutor S/M Cargo 12/04 12/04 17/04 nil 1,556 nil 17,475 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Palmerton Seatech Cntr nil 1 nil 08/04 --- 2) Sea Master Chowgule R Coils(B) nil 20,000 nil 10/04 --- 3) Blossom Atlantic Base Oil nil 5,000 nil 12/04 --- 4) Sam Panther Parekh S Cargo nil 12,382 nil 12/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Pacific Higway Steamshio Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 13/04 2) Guru Prasad CAF Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,125 nil 13/04 3) Motion scan M Dinshaw Milita Cargo 761 nil nil 13/04 4) Chariot Sai Freight Cntr nil nil 12 13/04 5) Mastro Giorgis Mitsutor Steel nil 44,314 nil 14/04 6) Rickmers Tranjin United Liner Steel nil 4,562 nil 14/04 7) President V Admiral Rock Phos nil 7,300 nil 15/04 8) Adelina JMB Steel nil 11,793 nil 15/04 9) Peace Fortune Mitsutor Steel nil 25,314 nil 16/04 10) Ahoora VI Preetika Vehicles 30 nil nil 16/04 11) Alshah Preetika Sugar 1,100 nil nil 16/04 12) Golden Elpis Act InfraportS Plate nil 27,000 nil 17/04 13) Cl Antwerp AGC Sorghum 7,000 nil nil 17/04 14) KanganaV Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 17/04 15) Grand Orion Mistusi Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 17/04 16) J Shine JMB S Cargo nil 5,000 nil 18/04 17) Andinet VI Samsara Cntr nil nil 160/150 18/04 18) Saudi Diriyah Orient shp Gen Cargo nil 2,500 nil 18/04 Cntr nil nil 260 18/04 Steel 7,500 nil nil 18/04 Cntr nil nil 150 18/04 Vehicles 250 nil nil 18/04 ODC Cargo nil nil 500 18/04 19) Nordana Spphie Sai Freight Gen Cargo 700 nil nil 18/04 20) Noble Coral Tai Pan Steel nil 6,500 nil 19/04 21) Yang Hai Parekh Steel nil 2,758 nil 20/04 22) Unicorn M Dinshaw C Chips (B) nil 9,500 nil 20/04 23) Calmy Coral Tai Pan Steel nil 6,500 nil 21/04 24) Golden Bridge Unmarine Steel 15,000 nil nil 21/04 25) Vikrant Dolh CAF Marine Crane 490 nil nil 23/04 26) Birch 1 Act InfraportSteel nil 11,434 nil 25/04 27) Chipolbrok Samsara Steel nil 6,400 nil 28/04 28) Miike VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 28/04 29) Ibi VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 03/05 30) Heroic NYK Line H Machinery nil 1,200 nil 03/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL