Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 34 Total Vessles 48 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Navdhenu Arcadia Vehicles 12/04 12/04 14/04 571 nil nil COMP 2) SL Star Preetika S Pipes 10/04 10/04 14/04 237 nil nil 23 3) Priyanka Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 12/04 12/04 15/04 nil 645 nil 813 4) PFS Prosperity Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 11/04 11/04 14/04 nil 591 nil 596 5) Dai Duong M Dinshaw Calcite C 11/04 11/04 16/04 nil 1,890 nil 2,170 6) Keitum Wilhelmsen G Cargo 09/04 09/04 14/04 371 nil nil COMP 7) Hawk Parekh Mari S Cargo 12/04 12/04 16/04 nil 4,483 nil 14,368 8) Kang Hong Mitsutor S/M Cargo 12/04 12/04 17/04 nil 4,654 nil 12,821 9) Guru Prasad Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 13/04 13/04 15/04 nil 1,182 nil 942 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Palmerton Seatech Cntr nil 1 nil 08/04 --- 2) Sea Master Chowgule R Coils(B) nil 20,000 nil 10/04 --- 3) Sam Panther Parekh S Cargo nil 9,562 nil 14/04 --- 4) Cido Pacific Interocean Raw Bulk 3,500 nil nil 12/04 --- 5) Motion Scan M Dinshaw M Cargo 761 nil nil 13/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Chariot Sai Freight Cntr nil nil 12 14/04 2) Mastro Giorgis Mitsutor Steel nil 44,314 nil 14/04 3) Rickmers Tranjin United Liner Steel nil 4,562 nil 14/04 4) President V Admiral Rock Phos nil 7,300 nil 15/04 5) Adelina JMB Steel nil 11,793 nil 16/04 6) Peace Fortune Mitsutor Steel nil 25,314 nil 16/04 7) Ahoora VI Preetika Vehicles 30 nil nil 16/04 8) Alshah Preetika Sugar 1,100 nil nil 16/04 9) Golden Elpis Act InfraportS Plate nil 27,000 nil 17/04 10) Cl Antwerp AGC Sorghum 7,000 nil nil 17/04 11) KanganaV Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 17/04 12) Grand Orion Mistusi Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 17/04 13) J Shine JMB S Cargo nil 5,000 nil 18/04 14) Andinet VI Samsara Cntr nil nil 160/150 18/04 15) Saudi Diriyah Orient shp Gen Cargo nil 2,500 nil 19/04 Cntr nil nil 260 19/04 Steel 7,500 nil nil 19/04 Cntr nil nil 150 19/04 Vehicles 250 nil nil 19/04 ODC Cargo nil nil 500 19/04 16) Nordana Spphie Sai Freight Gen Cargo 700 nil nil 18/04 17) Noble Coral Tai Pan Steel nil 6,500 nil 19/04 18) Yang Hai Parekh Steel nil 2,758 nil 20/04 19) Unicorn M Dinshaw C Chips (B) nil 9,500 nil 20/04 20) Calmy Coral Tai Pan Steel nil 6,500 nil 21/04 21) Golden Bridge Unmarine Steel 15,000 nil nil 21/04 22) Vikrant Dolh CAF Marine Crane 490 nil nil 23/04 23) Birch 1 Act InfraportSteel nil 11,434 nil 25/04 24) Chipolbrok Samsara Steel nil 6,400 nil 28/04 25) Miike VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 28/04 26) Ibi VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 03/05 27) Heroic NYK Line H Machinery nil 1,200 nil 03/05 28) Kinship Modesty CAF Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,104 nil 16/04 29) Guru Kripa CAF Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,043 nil 16/04 30) Anushree VI M Dinshaw Cement(Bgs) nil 4,300 nil 17/04 31) Hoegh Trapeze M Shipping Vehicles nil nil 250/250 18/04 32) J Real VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,200 nil 22/04 33) Morning Celesta Parekh MarineVehicles 1,500 nil nil 02/05 34) Good Pride Samsara S Cargo nil 12,600 nil 03/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL