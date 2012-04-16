Apr 16Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 01 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessles 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Rickmers Tranjin United Liner Steel 14/04 14/04 18/04 nil 1,852 nil 2,706 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mastro Giorgis Mitsutor Steel nil 34,161 nil 14/04 --- 2) Sea Master Chowgule R Coils(B) nil 20,000 nil 10/04 --- 3) Peace Fortune Mitsutor Steel nil 25,314 nil 16/04 --- 4) Cido Pacific Interocean Raw Bulk 3,500 nil nil 12/04 --- 5) Motion Scan M Dinshaw M Cargo 761 nil nil 13/04 --- 6) Kinship Modesty CAF Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,104 nil 16/04 --- 7) Ace Spirit n.a. Cement(Bgs) nil 2,870 nil 16/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bsle Princess Mitsutor Machinery 590 560 nil 25/04 2) President V Admiral Rock Phos nil 7,300 nil 16/04 3) Adelina JMB Steel nil 11,793 nil 17/04 4) Opal II Act HR Coils nil 18,000 nil 24/04 5) Ahoora VI Preetika Vehicles 30 nil nil 17/04 6) Alshah Preetika Sugar 1,100 nil nil 17/04 7) Golden Elpis Act InfraportS Plate nil 27,000 nil 17/04 8) Cl Antwerp AGC Sorghum 9,000 nil nil 17/04 9) KanganaV Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 19/04 10) Grand Orion Mistusi Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 17/04 11) J Shine JMB S Cargo nil 5,000 nil 18/04 12) Andinet VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 160/150 17/04 13) Saudi Diriyah Orient shp Gen Cargo nil 2,500 nil 19/04 Cntr nil nil 260 19/04 Steel 7,500 nil nil 19/04 Cntr nil nil 150 19/04 Vehicles 250 nil nil 19/04 ODC Cargo nil nil 500 19/04 14) Nordana Spphie Sai Freight Gen Cargo 700 nil nil 18/04 15) Noble Coral Tai Pan Steel nil 6,500 nil 19/04 16) Yang Hai Parekh Steel nil 2,758 nil 20/04 17) Unicorn M Dinshaw C Chips (B) nil 9,500 nil 20/04 18) Calmy Coral Tai Pan Steel nil 6,500 nil 21/04 19) Golden Bridge Unmarine Steel 15,000 nil nil 29/04 20) Vikrant Dolh CAF Marine Crane 490 nil nil 23/04 21) Birch 1 Act InfraportSteel nil 11,434 nil 25/04 22) Chipolbrok Samsara Steel nil 6,400 nil 28/04 23) Miike VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 28/04 24) Ibi VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 03/05 25) Heroic NYK Line H Machinery nil 1,200 nil 03/05 26) Diamond Way Samsara Logs nil 6,500 nil 24/04 27) Guru Kripa CAF Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,043 nil 16/04 28) Anushree VI M Dinshaw Cement(Bgs) nil 4,300 nil 17/04 29) Hoegh Trapeze M Shipping Vehicles nil nil 250/250 18/04 30) J Real VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,200 nil 22/04 31) Morning Celesta Parekh MarineVehicles 1,500 nil nil 02/05 32) Good Pride Samsara S Cargo nil 12,600 nil 03/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL