Apr 25Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nafisa-1 CAF Cement(Bgs) 18/04 18/04 25/04 nil 1,572 nil 231 2) Anushree VI M Dinshaw Cement(Bgs) 21/04 21/04 26/04 nil 2,988 nil 1,318 3) Unicorn M Dinshaw C Chips (B) 20/04 20/04 27/04 nil 6,666 nil 2,714 4) PFS PROSPER Caf CEMENT 24/04 24/04 26/04 nil 551 nil 1,755 5) Diamond Way Samsara Logs 24/04 24/04 04/05 nil 646 nil 3,358 6) Nirmiti Caf Cement 25/04 25/04 28/04 nil TOCOME nil 1,803 7) J.Real-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp 24/04 24/04 26/04 nil 4,072 nil 5,215 8) AHOORA PREETIKA Vehicles 22/04 22/04 26/04 nil 218 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Grand Orion Mitsui O.S.K Vehicles 950 nil nil 17/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bsle Princess Mitsutor Machinery nil 2,600 nil 27/04 2) Hr Recognition Wilhelmsen G.Cargo nil 561 nil 29/04 3) Opal II Act HR Coils nil 18,000 nil 28/04 4) Franconia 'K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/04 5) Karsiyaka Wilhelms Steel Cargo nil 22,470 nil 29/04 6) Noble Coral Tai Pan Steel nil 4,089 nil 28/04 7) Golden Bridge Unmarine Rice 15,000 nil nil 30/04 8) Vikrant Dolh CAF Marine Crane 490 nil nil 26/04 9) Heroic Leader NYK Line H Machinery nil 1,200 nil 02/05 10) Eridanus Leader NYK Machinery nil 1,600 nil 14/05 11) Maersk Texas Sai HR Coils nil 15,150 nil 28/04 12) Curia Samsara Steel nil 35,000 nil 28/04 13) Mu Dan Song J.M Baxi Steel nil 6,081 nil 28/04 14) Paradise Merchant Roro 200 nil nil 26/04 15) Birch 1 Act Infr Steel nil 11,434 nil 28/04 16) Linde-VI United Steel 750 nil nil 03/05 17) Ibi-VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 05/05 18) Hoegh Oslo Merchant Roro 200 100 nil 08/05 19) Miike-VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 08/05 20) Blue Cat Wilhelms Steel 5,000 nil nil 26/04 21) Morning Parekh Vehicles 1,500 900 nil 02/05 22) Good Pride Samsara Steel nil 12,600 nil 02/05 23) Delfini Marco Yellow Peas nil 38,290 nil 03/05 24) Ocean Gem Act Infr Steel nil 11,000 nil 01/05 25) Admas-VI Samsara Break Bulk 6,500 nil 230/275 01/05