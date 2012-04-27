Apr 27Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Unicorn M Dinshaw C Chips (B) 20/04 20/04 28/04 nil 8,814 nil 566 2) Diamond Way Samsara Logs 24/04 24/04 30/04 nil 2,416 nil 1,588 3) Nirmiti Caf Cement 25/04 25/04 28/04 nil 1,207 nil 596 4) Priyanka CAF Cement(Bgs) 26/04 26/04 28/04 nil 415 nil 1,591 5) Harmeez CAF Cement(Bgs) 24/04 24/04 28/04 nil 399 nil 1,701 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Paradise Merchant Roro 200 nil nil 26/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bsle Princess Mitsutor Machinery 3,090 2,600 nil 27/04 2) Hr Recognition Wilhelmsen G.Cargo nil 561 nil 30/04 3) Opal II Act HR Coils nil 18,000 nil 30/04 4) Franconia 'K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/04 5) Karsiyaka Wilhelms Steel Cargo nil 22,470 nil 29/04 6) Noble Coral Tai Pan Steel nil 4,089 nil 28/04 7) Golden Bridge Unmarine Rice 15,000 nil nil 30/04 8) Vikrant Dolh CAF Marine Crane 490 nil nil 27/04 9) Heroic Leader NYK Line H Machinery nil 1,200 nil 02/05 10) Eridanus Leader NYK Machinery nil 1,600 nil 14/05 11) Maersk Texas Sai HR Coils nil 15,150 nil 05/05 12) Curia Samsara Steel nil 35,000 nil 28/04 13) Mu Dan Song J.M Baxi Steel nil 6,081 nil 28/04 14) Birch 1 Act Infr Steel nil 11,434 nil 29/04 15) Linde-VI United Steel 750 nil nil 03/05 16) Ibi-VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 05/05 17) Hoegh Oslo Merchant Roro 200 100 nil 08/05 18) Miike-VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 08/05 19) Blue Cat Wilhelms Steel 5,000 nil nil 28/04 20) Morning Parekh Vehicles 1,500 900 nil 04/05 21) Good Pride Samsara Steel nil 12,600 nil 02/05 22) Delfini Marco Yellow Peas nil 38,290 nil 03/05 23) Ocean Gem Act Infr Steel nil 11,000 nil 01/05 24) Admas-VI Samsara Break Bulk 6,500 nil 230/275 01/05 25) Sai Sunrise Sai G.Cargo nil 10,400 nil 02/05 26) Carrara Mitsutor Steel nil 17,884 nil 09/05 27) Hr Intonation Wilhelmsen Steel nil 1,120 nil 06/05 28) Asiatic Samsara Machinery nil 6,600 nil 11/05 29) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship General 7,000 1,000 1 18/05 30) Asiatic Samsara Machinery nil 6,600 nil 11/05 31) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship General 7,000 1,000 250/270 18/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL