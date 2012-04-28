Apr 28Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessles 38 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Diamond Way Samsara Logs 24/04 24/04 30/04 nil 3,301 nil 703 2) Nirmiti Caf Cement 25/04 25/04 28/04 nil 1,803 nil COMP 3) Priyanka CAF Cement(Bgs) 26/04 26/04 29/04 nil 828 nil 1,178 4) Harmeez CAF Cement(Bgs) 24/04 24/04 29/04 nil 1,170 nil 834 5) BSLE PRINCESS Mitsutor STEEL 27/04 27/04 03/05 nil 469 nil 5,273 6) NOBLE CORAL Tai Pan STEEL 28/04 28/04 30/04 nil TOCOME nil 4,089 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Paradise Merchant Roro 200 nil nil 26/04 --- 2) Franconia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hr Recognition Wilhelmsen G.Cargo nil 561 nil 30/04 2) Opal II Act HR Coils nil 18,000 nil 30/04 3) Karsiyaka Wilhelms Steel Cargo nil 22,470 nil 30/04 4) Golden Bridge Unmarine Rice 15,000 nil nil 30/04 5) Vikrant Dolh CAF Marine Crane 490 nil nil 28/04 6) Heroic Leader NYK Line H Machinery nil 1,200 nil 02/05 7) Eridanus Leader NYK Machinery nil 1,600 nil 14/05 8) Maersk Texas Sai HR Coils nil 15,150 nil 05/05 9) Curia Samsara Steel nil 35,000 nil 28/04 10) Mu Dan Song J.M Baxi Steel nil 6,081 nil 28/04 11) Birch 1 Act Infr Steel nil 11,434 nil 30/04 12) Linde-VI United Steel 750 nil nil 03/05 13) Ibi-VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 05/05 14) Hoegh Oslo Merchant Roro 200 100 nil 08/05 15) Miike-VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 08/05 16) Blue Cat Wilhelms Steel 5,000 nil nil 29/04 17) Morning Parekh Vehicles 1,500 900 nil 04/05 18) Good Pride Samsara Steel nil 12,600 nil 02/05 19) Delfini Marco Yellow Peas nil 38,290 nil 03/05 20) Ocean Gem Act Infr Steel nil 11,000 nil 01/05 21) Admas-VI Samsara Break Bulk 6,500 nil 230/275 01/05 22) Sai Sunrise Sai G.Cargo nil 10,400 nil 02/05 23) Carrara Mitsutor Steel nil 17,884 nil 12/05 24) Hr Intonation Wilhelmsen Steel nil 1,120 nil 06/05 25) Asiatic Samsara Machinery nil 6,600 nil 11/05 26) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship General 7,000 1,000 250/270 18/05 27) Kinship Caf Marine Cements Bag nil 2,105 nil 28/04 28) Flinter Sai Freight Steel 5,500 nil nil 03/05 29) Port Dalian Wilhelmsen Steel 24,000 nil nil 04/05 30) Tan Binh M.Dinshaw C Chips nil 8,400 nil 05/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL