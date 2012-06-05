Jun 05- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ANDINET SAMSARA SUGAR (Bgs) 25/05 25/05 05/06 nil 10,313 nil 2,187
2) AQUA STAR SHAAN MARINE YELLOW PEAS 25/05 25/05 05/06 nil 10,858 nil 548
3) Golden Gion J.M.Baxi Palm Oil 03/06 03/06 06/06 nil 5,800 nil 4,200
4) Union Emma Sai Steel 02/06 02/06 05/06 nil 8,140 nil 637
5) Paul Rickmers United Liner S.Wire Rods 04/06 04/06 06/06 nil 4,323 nil 879
6) Baltic Winter-VI United Liner G.CARGO 01/06 01/06 05/06 nil 2,554 nil 157
7) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR/BRK/SUG 28/05 28/05 07/06 nil 3,894/213 nil 4,282/470
8) AURORA P SAMSARA PEAS/LET (B) 26/05 26/05 08/06 nil 16,255 nil 6,980
9) Rochester Samsara Steel Cargo 05/06 05/06 09/06 nil 703 nil 43,921
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Unicorn M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,600 nil 05/06 ---
2) Full Rich Admiral Phosphate nil 25,027 nil 04/06 ---
3) Maple Creek 'K'Steamship S.CARGO nil 9,000 nil 04/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Free Neptune Interoc Shpg Bagged Sugar 27,500 nil nil 19/05
2) Barge Cm-64 Modest Packages nil 700 nil 07/06
3) Musashi-VI NYK S.COILS nil 4,104 nil 06/06
4) Eirini K JMB S.CARGO nil 18,388 nil 07/06
5) Harmony Star Parekh S.CARGO nil 8,480 nil 05/06
6) Graceful Leader NYK Vehicles nil 800 nil 08/06
7) Deal Castle Mitsutor Machinery nil 7,200 nil 08/06
8) Tamarita Parekh Marin S Cargo 9,458 nil nil 09/06
9) Captain Admiral Rock Phosp 11,000 nil nil 11/06
10) Blue Marlin Wilhelmsen S Cargo 13,000 nil nil 07/06
11) Copenhagen Mitsutor S/M Cargo nil 590 nil 09/06
12) Dong Tho-IV M.Dinshaw Calcite C nil 9,500 nil 09/06
13) Blue Marlin Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 9,000 nil nil 12/06
14) Tanbinh 32 M.Dinshaw Calcite C nil 5,900 nil 12/06
15) Saudi Abha Orient Ship G.CARGO/CNTR nil 1,000 nil 13/06
Orient Ship S PIPE 7,000 nil nil 13/06
16) Transocean Mitsutor S/M Cargo nil 2,173 nil 14/06
17) Courageous Wilhelmsen Steel nil 3,628 nil 20/06
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL