Jun 05- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ANDINET SAMSARA SUGAR (Bgs) 25/05 25/05 05/06 nil 10,313 nil 2,187 2) AQUA STAR SHAAN MARINE YELLOW PEAS 25/05 25/05 05/06 nil 10,858 nil 548 3) Golden Gion J.M.Baxi Palm Oil 03/06 03/06 06/06 nil 5,800 nil 4,200 4) Union Emma Sai Steel 02/06 02/06 05/06 nil 8,140 nil 637 5) Paul Rickmers United Liner S.Wire Rods 04/06 04/06 06/06 nil 4,323 nil 879 6) Baltic Winter-VI United Liner G.CARGO 01/06 01/06 05/06 nil 2,554 nil 157 7) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR/BRK/SUG 28/05 28/05 07/06 nil 3,894/213 nil 4,282/470 8) AURORA P SAMSARA PEAS/LET (B) 26/05 26/05 08/06 nil 16,255 nil 6,980 9) Rochester Samsara Steel Cargo 05/06 05/06 09/06 nil 703 nil 43,921 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Unicorn M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,600 nil 05/06 --- 2) Full Rich Admiral Phosphate nil 25,027 nil 04/06 --- 3) Maple Creek 'K'Steamship S.CARGO nil 9,000 nil 04/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Free Neptune Interoc Shpg Bagged Sugar 27,500 nil nil 19/05 2) Barge Cm-64 Modest Packages nil 700 nil 07/06 3) Musashi-VI NYK S.COILS nil 4,104 nil 06/06 4) Eirini K JMB S.CARGO nil 18,388 nil 07/06 5) Harmony Star Parekh S.CARGO nil 8,480 nil 05/06 6) Graceful Leader NYK Vehicles nil 800 nil 08/06 7) Deal Castle Mitsutor Machinery nil 7,200 nil 08/06 8) Tamarita Parekh Marin S Cargo 9,458 nil nil 09/06 9) Captain Admiral Rock Phosp 11,000 nil nil 11/06 10) Blue Marlin Wilhelmsen S Cargo 13,000 nil nil 07/06 11) Copenhagen Mitsutor S/M Cargo nil 590 nil 09/06 12) Dong Tho-IV M.Dinshaw Calcite C nil 9,500 nil 09/06 13) Blue Marlin Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 9,000 nil nil 12/06 14) Tanbinh 32 M.Dinshaw Calcite C nil 5,900 nil 12/06 15) Saudi Abha Orient Ship G.CARGO/CNTR nil 1,000 nil 13/06 Orient Ship S PIPE 7,000 nil nil 13/06 16) Transocean Mitsutor S/M Cargo nil 2,173 nil 14/06 17) Courageous Wilhelmsen Steel nil 3,628 nil 20/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL