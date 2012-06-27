Jun 27- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HEILAN BROTHER WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 25/06 25/06 02/07 nil 4,522 nil 28,478 2) KANGANA DAMANI STEEL CARGO 26/06 26/06 27/06 nil 1,035 nil 984 3) Nafisa-1 (Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 14/06 14/06 28/06 nil 2,408 nil COMP 4) Captain Admiral Rock Phosp 19/06 19/06 30/06 4,229 nil nil 6,771 5) CARINA K SHAAN C PEAS (B) 25/06 25/06 01/07 nil 3,647 nil 14,353 6) Gennaro Interocean Molasses (B) 25/06 25/06 28/06 15,706 nil nil 4,294 7) Au Leo Atlantic Palm Oil 26/06 26/06 27/06 nil 800 nil 1,200 8) FREE NEPTUNE INTEROCEAN BAGGED SUGAR 07/06 07/06 29/06 nil 19,559 nil 7,941 9) THOR DYNAMIC MITSUTOR S/MACHINERY 24/06 24/06 01/07 nil 11,749 nil 24,299 10) Frisia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 26/06 26/06 27/06 1,077 nil nil 3,923 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Aqua Boat Damani Machinery nil 1,200 nil 21/06 --- 2) Aqua Float Damani Machinery nil 1,000 nil 24/06 --- 3) Capt. V Interocean Yellow Peas nil 34,134 nil 25/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Unicorn M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,200 nil 03/07 2) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Ceme (Bgs) 2,052 nil nil 27/06 3) Bulk Peru Samsara Steel nil 19,500 nil 04/07 4) Happy Rover J.M.Baxi Reactors 1,700 nil nil 27/06 5) Ara Samsara Steel nil 3,990 nil 02/07 6) Ocean Gem Mitsutor Steel/Cargo nil 12,944 nil 28/06 7) Stx Crocus Parekh Steel Cargo nil 24,000 nil 01/07 8) Marcherokee J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo nil 6,082 nil 03/07 9) Chios Star Shaan Marine Y peas nil 15,400 nil 05/07 10) Trans JMB S Plates/Coi nil 18,399 nil 07/07 11) Green Bay NYK Line H/Mach nil 1,600 nil 16/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL