Jun 27- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 11
Total Vessles 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) HEILAN BROTHER WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 25/06 25/06 02/07 nil 4,522 nil 28,478
2) KANGANA DAMANI STEEL CARGO 26/06 26/06 27/06 nil 1,035 nil 984
3) Nafisa-1 (Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 14/06 14/06 28/06 nil 2,408 nil COMP
4) Captain Admiral Rock Phosp 19/06 19/06 30/06 4,229 nil nil 6,771
5) CARINA K SHAAN C PEAS (B) 25/06 25/06 01/07 nil 3,647 nil 14,353
6) Gennaro Interocean Molasses (B) 25/06 25/06 28/06 15,706 nil nil 4,294
7) Au Leo Atlantic Palm Oil 26/06 26/06 27/06 nil 800 nil 1,200
8) FREE NEPTUNE INTEROCEAN BAGGED SUGAR 07/06 07/06 29/06 nil 19,559 nil 7,941
9) THOR DYNAMIC MITSUTOR S/MACHINERY 24/06 24/06 01/07 nil 11,749 nil 24,299
10) Frisia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 26/06 26/06 27/06 1,077 nil nil 3,923
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Aqua Boat Damani Machinery nil 1,200 nil 21/06 ---
2) Aqua Float Damani Machinery nil 1,000 nil 24/06 ---
3) Capt. V Interocean Yellow Peas nil 34,134 nil 25/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Unicorn M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,200 nil 03/07
2) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Ceme (Bgs) 2,052 nil nil 27/06
3) Bulk Peru Samsara Steel nil 19,500 nil 04/07
4) Happy Rover J.M.Baxi Reactors 1,700 nil nil 27/06
5) Ara Samsara Steel nil 3,990 nil 02/07
6) Ocean Gem Mitsutor Steel/Cargo nil 12,944 nil 28/06
7) Stx Crocus Parekh Steel Cargo nil 24,000 nil 01/07
8) Marcherokee J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo nil 6,082 nil 03/07
9) Chios Star Shaan Marine Y peas nil 15,400 nil 05/07
10) Trans JMB S Plates/Coi nil 18,399 nil 07/07
11) Green Bay NYK Line H/Mach nil 1,600 nil 16/07
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL