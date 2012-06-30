Jun 30Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CARINA K SHAAN CHICK PEAS 25/06 25/06 02/07 nil 8,632 nil 9,368 2) Captain Admiral Rock Phosp 19/06 19/06 02/07 nil 549 nil 4,957 3) OCEAN GEM nil STEEL/MACH 28/06 28/06 04/07 nil 821 nil 12,207 4) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Ceme in Bags 27/06 27/06 01/07 nil 1,690 nil 361 5) HAPPY ROVER J.M.BAXI REACTORS 27/06 27/06 30/06 nil 1,720 nil COMP 6) Aqua Boat Damani Machinery 28/06 28/06 01/07 nil TOCOM nil 1,200 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Capt V Mazur Interocean Yellow Peas nil 34,134 nil 25/06 --- 2) Free Neptune Interocean Sugar Bgs 27,500 nil nil 19/05 --- 3) Thor Dynamic Mitsutor Steel nil 36,042 nil 23/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Antaeus Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 17,000 nil nil 01/07 2) Ara Samsara Steel nil 3,990 nil 02/07 3) Frisia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 300 nil nil 04/07 4) Unicorn M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,600 nil 04/07 5) Stx Crocus Parekh Steel Cargo nil 24,000 nil 04/07 6) Marcherokee Seatech Steel nil 6,082 nil 04/07 7) Bulk Peru Samsara Steel nil 19,500 nil 04/07 8) Saanguine Shaan Log nil 6,000 nil 04/07 9) Chios Star Shaan Y Peas nil 15,400 nil 05/07 10) Trans Autumn Act Steel Plates nil 18,399 nil 06/07 11) Iyo-VI NYK Machinery nil 5,000 nil 07/07 12) Kang Man Parekh Steel Cargo nil 14,142 nil 11/07 13) Oriental Rose Allied Erucic Acid 1,000 nil nil 11/07 14) Green Bay NYK Vehicles nil 1,600 nil 16/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL