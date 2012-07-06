Jul 06Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Captain Admiral Rock Phosp 19/06 19/06 07/07 nil 255 nil 2,393 2) CARINA K SHAAN CHICK PEAS 25/06 25/06 07/07 nil 492 nil 4,085 3) OCEAN GEM MITSUTOR STEEL 28/06 28/06 05/07 nil 1,922 nil 4,823 4) ARA FELIXSTOWE SAMSARA STEEL 02/07 02/07 07/07 nil 1,150 nil 1,460 5) UNICORN EMERALD CALCITE M.DINSHAW 04/07 04/07 10/07 nil 1,505 nil 7,245 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Capt. V Interocean Yellow nil 29,236 nil ----- 25/06 2) Bulk Peru Samsara Steel nil 19,500 nil ----- 05/07 3) Free Interocean Bagged 4,452 nil nil ----- 19/06 4) Morning Parekh RORO nil 793 nil ----- 07/07 5) Antaeus Wilhelmsen Steel 14,000 nil nil ----- 04/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ara Samsara Steel nil 3,990 nil 02/07 2) Navdhenu Arcadia VCN 2,800 nil nil 29/06 3) Antaeus Wilhelmsen Steel 14,000 nil nil 04/07 4) Stx Crocus Parekh Steel nil 24,000 nil 04/07 5) Marcherokee J.M.Baxi Steel nil 6,082 nil 07/07 6) Bulk Peru Samsara Steel nil 19,500 nil 05/07 7) Saanguine Shaan Log nil 6,000 nil 06/07 8) Trans Act Steel nil 18,399 nil 06/07 9) Chios Star Shaan Yellow nil 15,400 nil 08/07 10) Kang Man Parekh Steel nil 14,142 nil 11/07 11) Oriental Allied Erucic 1,000 nil nil 11/07 12) Green Bay NYK Line Vehicle nil 1,600 nil 16/07 13) Unicorn M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,200 nil 03/07 14) Frisia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,200 nil nil 04/07 15) Morning Parekh Vehicles nil 793 nil 03/07 16) Pfs Caf Marine Cement nil 2,500 nil 06/07 17) Prince J.M.Baxi Steel nil 6,064 nil 11/07 18) Niki T J.M.Baxi Steel nil 6,000 nil 11/07 19) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,500 nil 12/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL