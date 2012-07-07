Jul 07- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessels 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Captain Mustafa Admiral Rock Phosp 19/06 19/06 07/07 nil 9,143 nil 1,857
2) CARINA K SHAAN CHICK PEAS 25/06 25/06 10/07 nil 14,545 nil 3,455
3) ARA FELIXSTOWE SAMSARA STEEL 02/07 02/07 07/07 nil 4,000 nil COMP
4) UNICORN EMERALD CALCITE M.DINSHAW 04/07 04/07 10/07 nil 3,632 nil 5,668
5) SAANGUINE SHAAN LOGS 06/07 06/07 10/07 nil 333 nil 4,913
6) NAND ANANYA DAMANI STEEL CARGO 07/07 07/07 08/07 nil TOCOME nil 2,026
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Free Neptune Interocean Sugar 4,452 nil nil 19/05 ---
2) Capt.Mazurenko Interocean Yellow Peas nil 29,236 nil 25/06 ---
3) Bulk Peru Samsara Steel Cargo nil 19,500 nil 05/07 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Marcherokee-VI JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,082 nil 09/07
2) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 220/250 08/07
Samsara Bulk Cargo 7,500 nil nil 08/07
3) Kangna-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,018 nil 07/07
4) Navdhenu Arcadia VCN 2,800 nil nil 10/07
5) Trans Act Steel nil 18,399 nil 07/07
6) Chios Star Shaan Yellow nil 15,400 nil 09/07
7) Kang Man Parekh Steel nil 14,142 nil 11/07
8) Oriental Allied Erucic 1,000 nil nil 11/07
9) Green Bay NYK Line Vehicle nil 1,600 nil 16/07
10) Frisia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 750 nil nil 07/07
11) Pfs Caf Marine Cement nil 2,500 nil 08/07
12) Prince JMB Steel nil 6,064 nil 07/07
13) Niki T JMB Steel nil 6,000 nil 11/07
14) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,500 nil 13/07
15) Western Charm Able MaritimeLogs nil 3,173 nil 11/07
16) Vishva Vikas Samsara Steel Cargo nil 17,260 nil 21/07
17) Baltic Winter-VI UNITED Steel 1,000 nil nil 23/07
18) Serenity Ace Mitsui Units 1,300 nil nil 25/07
