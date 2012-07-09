Jul 09- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Captain Mustafa Admiral Rock Phosp 19/06 19/06 10/07 nil 9,910 nil 1,090 2) CARINA K SHAAN CHICK PEAS 25/06 25/06 10/07 nil 15,322 nil 2,678 3) UNICORN EMERALD CALCITE M.DINSHAW 07/04 07/04 07/10 nil 6,413 nil 2,887 4) Pfs Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 08/07 08/07 11/07 nil TOCOM nil 2,374 5) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR 09/07 09/07 14/07 nil nil n.a. 7,500 Samsara Bulk Cargo 09/07 09/07 14/07 TOCOM nil nil 400 6) ROYAL HUGLI --- CNTR 09/07 09/07 09/07 nil nil 708/54 n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Trans Act Steel nil 18,399 nil 07/07 --- 2) Frisia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 650 nil nil 07/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bulk Peru Samsara Steel Cargo nil 19,500 nil 05/07 2) Capt.Mazurenko Interocean Yellow Peas nil 29,236 nil 25/06 3) Free Neptune Interocean Sugar 27,500 nil nil 19/05 4) Marcherokee-VI JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,082 nil 09/07 5) Navdhenu Arcadia VCN 2,000 nil nil 10/07 6) Chios Star Shaan Yellow nil 15,400 nil 09/07 7) Kang Man Parekh Steel nil 14,142 nil 12/07 8) Oriental Allied Erucic 1,000 nil nil 11/07 9) Green Bay NYK Line Vehicle nil 1,600 nil 16/07 10) Prince JMB Steel nil 6,064 nil 13/07 11) Niki T JMB Steel nil 6,000 nil 13/07 12) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,500 nil 15/07 13) Vishva Vikas Samsara Steel Cargo nil 17,260 nil 21/07 14) Baltic Winter-VI UNITED Steel 1,000 nil nil 23/07 15) Serenity Ace Mitsui Units 1,300 nil nil 25/07 16) Blue Cat Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 19/07 17) Karsiyaka Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 22/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL