Dalian iron ore falls for third day as steel resumes decline
MANILA, June 8 Iron ore futures in China dropped for a third session in a row on Thursday, reflecting weak appetite for the raw material as steel prices resumed their decline.
Jul 09- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Captain Mustafa Admiral Rock Phosp 19/06 19/06 10/07 nil 9,910 nil 1,090 2) CARINA K SHAAN CHICK PEAS 25/06 25/06 10/07 nil 15,322 nil 2,678 3) UNICORN EMERALD CALCITE M.DINSHAW 07/04 07/04 07/10 nil 6,413 nil 2,887 4) Pfs Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 08/07 08/07 11/07 nil TOCOM nil 2,374 5) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR 09/07 09/07 14/07 nil nil n.a. 7,500 Samsara Bulk Cargo 09/07 09/07 14/07 TOCOM nil nil 400 6) ROYAL HUGLI --- CNTR 09/07 09/07 09/07 nil nil 708/54 n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Trans Act Steel nil 18,399 nil 07/07 --- 2) Frisia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 650 nil nil 07/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bulk Peru Samsara Steel Cargo nil 19,500 nil 05/07 2) Capt.Mazurenko Interocean Yellow Peas nil 29,236 nil 25/06 3) Free Neptune Interocean Sugar 27,500 nil nil 19/05 4) Marcherokee-VI JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,082 nil 09/07 5) Navdhenu Arcadia VCN 2,000 nil nil 10/07 6) Chios Star Shaan Yellow nil 15,400 nil 09/07 7) Kang Man Parekh Steel nil 14,142 nil 12/07 8) Oriental Allied Erucic 1,000 nil nil 11/07 9) Green Bay NYK Line Vehicle nil 1,600 nil 16/07 10) Prince JMB Steel nil 6,064 nil 13/07 11) Niki T JMB Steel nil 6,000 nil 13/07 12) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,500 nil 15/07 13) Vishva Vikas Samsara Steel Cargo nil 17,260 nil 21/07 14) Baltic Winter-VI UNITED Steel 1,000 nil nil 23/07 15) Serenity Ace Mitsui Units 1,300 nil nil 25/07 16) Blue Cat Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 19/07 17) Karsiyaka Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 22/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
June 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.910 109.79 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.383 1.3817 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.100 30.095