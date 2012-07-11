Jul 11- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Captain Mustafa Admiral Rock Phosp 19/06 19/06 13/07 nil 10,485 nil 515 2) CARINA K SHAAN CHICK PEAS 25/06 25/06 12/07 nil 16,159 nil 1,841 3) UNICORN EMERALD CALCITE M.DINSHAW 04/07 04/07 11/07 nil 8,671 nil 629 4) Pfs Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 08/07 08/07 12/07 nil 478 nil 1,896 5) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR 09/07 09/07 15/07 nil nil 3,010 4,490 Samsara Bulk Cargo 09/07 09/07 15/07 TOCOM nil nil 470 6) Marcherokee-VI JMB Steel Cargo 10/07 10/07 13/07 nil 498 nil 5,584 7) Bulk Peru Samsara Steel Cargo 09/07 09/07 12/07 nil 7,053 nil 4,934 8) SAANGUINE SHAAN MARINE LOGS 06/07 06/07 13/07 nil 2,744 nil 2,502 9) Trans Act Steel 10/07 10/07 13/07 nil 996 nil 17,402 10) CAPT. V INTEROCEAN YELLOW PEAS 09/07 09/07 18/07 nil 7,518 nil 26,616 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Free Neptune Interocean Sugar 3,643 nil nil 19/05 --- 2) Frisia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 650 nil nil 07/07 --- 3) Chios Star Shaan Yellow nil 15,400 nil 10/07 --- 4) Heilan Brother Wilhelmsen Steel 2,297 nil nil 25/06 --- 5) Navdhenu Arcadia Tons 2,000 nil nil 10/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hoegh Dubai 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/07 2) Hercules 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/07 3) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 2,023 nil 13/07 4) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen/Steel nil 700 nil 29/07 Orient CNTR nil nil 225 29/07 Orient Gen/Steel 6,000 nil nil 29/07 Orient Cars 300 nil nil 29/07 Orient ODC Cargo 250 nil nil 29/07 5) Kang Man Parekh Steel nil 14,142 nil 13/07 6) Oriental Allied Erucic 1,000 nil nil 13/07 7) Green Bay NYK Line Vehicle nil 1,600 nil 18/07 8) Prince JMB Steel nil 6,064 nil 13/07 9) Niki T JMB Steel nil 6,000 nil 13/07 10) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,500 nil 15/07 11) Vishva Vikas Samsara Steel Cargo nil 17,260 nil 21/07 12) Serenity Ace Mitsui Units 1,300 nil nil 25/07 13) Blue Cat Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 19/07 14) Karsiyaka Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 22/07 15) Baltic Winter UNITED L Steel/Gen 1,000 nil nil 23/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL