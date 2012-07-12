Jul 12- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Captain Mustafa Admiral Rock Phosp 19/06 19/06 13/07 nil 10,900 nil 100
2) CARINA K SHAAN CHICK PEAS 25/06 25/06 12/07 nil 16,426 nil 1,574
3) Pfs Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 08/07 08/07 12/07 nil 676 nil 1,698
4) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR 09/07 09/07 15/07 nil nil 4,112 3,388
5) nil Samsara Bulk Cargo 09/07 09/07 15/07 TOCOM nil nil 470
6) Marcherokee-VI JMB Steel Cargo 10/07 10/07 13/07 nil 2,089 nil 3,993
7) Bulk Peru Samsara Steel Cargo 09/07 09/07 12/07 nil 11,987 nil COMP
8) SAANGUINE SHAAN MARINE LOGS 06/07 06/07 13/07 nil 3,193 nil 2,053
9) Trans Act Steel 10/07 10/07 13/07 nil 3,972 nil 14,426
10) CAPT. V INTEROCEAN YELLOW PEAS 09/07 09/07 18/07 nil 8,158 nil 25,976
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Free Neptune Interocean Sugar 3,643 nil nil 19/05 ---
2) Frisia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 650 nil nil 07/07 ---
3) Chios Star Shaan Yellow nil 15,400 nil 10/07 ---
4) Heilan Brother Wilhelmsen Steel 2,297 nil nil 25/06 ---
5) Navdhenu Arcadia Tons 2,000 nil nil 10/07 ---
6) Western MARITIME Logs nil 3,173 nil 11/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Hoegh Dubai 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/07
2) Hercules 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/07
3) Da Ya Hai Tradex HR Coils nil 29,820 nil 24/07
4) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 2,023 nil 12/07
5) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen/Steel nil 700 nil 30/07
Orient CNTR nil nil 225 30/07
Orient Gen/Steel 6,000 nil nil 30/07
Orient Cars 300 nil nil 30/07
Orient ODC Cargo 250 nil nil 30/07
6) Kang Man Parekh Steel nil 14,142 nil 13/07
7) Oriental Allied Erucic 1,000 nil nil 15/07
8) Green Bay NYK Line Vehicle nil 1,600 nil 18/07
9) Prince JMB Steel nil 6,064 nil 13/07
10) Niki T JMB Steel nil 6,000 nil 14/07
11) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,500 nil 15/07
12) Vishva Vikas Samsara Steel Cargo nil 17,260 nil 21/07
13) Serenity Ace Mitsui Units 1,300 nil nil 25/07
14) Blue Cat Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 19/07
15) Karsiyaka Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 22/07
16) Baltic Winter UNITED L Steel/Gen 1,000 nil nil 23/07
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL