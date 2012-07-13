Jul 13- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Captain Mustafa Admiral Rock Phosp 19/06 19/06 13/07 nil 11,000 nil COMP 2) CARINA K SHAAN CHICK PEAS 25/06 25/06 14/07 nil 16,796 nil 1,204 3) Pfs Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 08/07 08/07 14/07 nil 856 nil 1,518 4) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR 09/07 09/07 16/07 nil nil 5,040 2,460 Samsara Bulk Cargo 09/07 09/07 16/07 TOCOM nil nil 470 5) Marcherokee-VI JMB Steel Cargo 10/07 10/07 13/07 nil 3,568 nil 2,514 6) SAANGUINE SHAAN MARINE LOGS 06/07 06/07 14/07 nil 3,711 nil 1,535 7) Trans Act Steel 10/07 10/07 15/07 nil 7,690 nil 10,708 8) CAPT. V INTEROCEAN YELLOW PEAS 09/07 09/07 21/07 nil 8,673 nil 25,461 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Free Neptune Interocean Sugar 3,643 nil nil 19/05 --- 2) Chios Star Shaan Yellow nil 15,400 nil 10/07 --- 3) Heilan Brother Wilhelmsen Steel 2,297 nil nil 25/06 --- 4) Navdhenu Arcadia Tons 2,000 nil nil 10/07 --- 5) Kang Man Parekh Steel nil 14,142 nil 13/07 --- 6) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 2,023 nil 12/07 --- 7) Prince JMB Steel nil 6,064 nil 13/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hoegh Dubai 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/07 2) Hercules 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/07 3) Da Ya Hai Tradex HR Coils nil 29,820 nil 24/07 4) Samrat-1-VI Modest Ma Coa Cargo 930 nil nil 19/07 5) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen/Steel nil 700 nil 30/07 Orient CNTR nil nil 225 30/07 Orient Gen/Steel 6,000 nil nil 30/07 Orient Cars 300 nil nil 30/07 Orient ODC Cargo 250 nil nil 30/07 6) Oriental Allied Erucic 1,000 nil nil 15/07 7) Green Bay NYK Line Vehicle nil 1,600 nil 18/07 8) Niki T JMB Steel nil 6,000 nil 14/07 9) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,500 nil 14/07 10) Vishva Vikas Samsara Steel Cargo nil 17,260 nil 19/07 11) Serenity Ace Mitsui Units 1,300 nil nil 25/07 12) Blue Cat Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 19/07 13) Karsiyaka Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 22/07 14) Baltic Winter UNITED L Steel/Gen 1,000 nil nil 23/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL