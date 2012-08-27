BRIEF-Oil India announces hydrocarbon discovery in the Baghjan Petroleum mining lease
* Says hydrocarbon discovery in the Baghjan petroleum mining lease (PML) in the upper Assam basin
Aug 27Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SH GRACE GAC MAP IN BULK 21/08 21/08 05/09 nil 3,703 nil 22,277 2) BINGO M DINSHAW C.CHIPS 23/08 23/08 30/08 nil 4,350 nil 3,450 3) HAI YU BEN LINE MAP IN BULK 15/08 15/08 02/09 nil 12,514 nil 13,267 4) JASMINE M.DISHAW C.CHIPS 23/08 23/08 31/08 nil 3,753 nil 4,467 5) KANCHAN DAMANI STEEL 26/08 26/08 28/08 nil TOCOME nil 20,000 6) ANUSHREE MODEST C IN BAGS 25/08 25/08 28/08 nil 2,998 nil 1,263 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Saudi Tabuk BREAK General 7,000 1,000 250/270 30/08 2) SAM DRAGON Samsara STEEL nil 5,500 nil 28/08 3) Kang Chang WILHELM STEEL nil 37,762 nil 29/08 4) FRISIA K' STEAM Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 29/08 5) RIVER GLOBE SHAAN YELLOW PAES nil 24,950 nil 30/08 6) AVRA TRADEX STEEL nil 29,711 nil 02/09 7) FRIDA SAI Vehicles 60 nil nil 29/08 8) CALMY CORAL JM BAXI STEEL 6,500 nil nil 29/08 9) PAULA SAI H. LIFTS 150 nil nil 30/08 10) MORNING Parekh Vehicles 700 nil nil 08/09 11) AFRICAN ALBA PAREKH STEEL nil 10,505 nil 02/09 12) ANUSHREE ASHTAVINAYAKACNTNR 140 140 nil 29/08 13) LEO LEADER NYK LINE Vehicles nil 1,600 nil 03/08 14) LATMAR WILHELM STEEL nil 37,800 nil 14/08 15) OCEAN GEM ACT STEEL nil 8,757 nil 01/09 16) HAN HUI JM BAXI STEEL 1,164 nil nil 01/09 17) CHANG SHUN PAREKH STEEL nil 16,791 nil 07/09 18) UTOPIA Merchant RORO 700 400 nil 16/09 19) OCEAN PEARL GAC MAP IN BULK nil 29,000 nil 28/08 20) ROYAL GUMTI ATLANTIC BASE OIL 2,000 nil nil 28/08 21) DELPHINUS NYK LINE Vehicles nil 1,600 nil 14/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* India's VLCC says acquisition of Vanity Cube Source text - (VLCC, a globally renowned brand in beauty and wellness industry, today announced its acquisition of Vanity Cube, one of the earliest entrants in the beauty-services-at-home segment, signaling its foray into the fast growing 'On-Demand Services' sector. To be rebranded VLCC Vanity Cube, the company currently offers beauty services at home to its customers in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.)