Sep 11Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HAI YU BEN MAP 15/08 15/08 11/09 nil 25,781 nil COMP 2) FINESSE UNITED STEEL 10/09 10/09 13/09 nil 436 nil 2,254 3) TIM BUCK JAMES STEEL COIL 08/09 08/09 15/09 nil 2,128 nil 6,122 4) ANDINET SAMSARA CNTRS 28/08 28/08 13/09 nil nil 6614/165 3737/310 5) SH GRACE GAC MAP 21/08 21/08 18/09 nil 11,545 nil 14,435 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Pearl GAC MAP nil 29,000 nil ----- 29/08 2) Leo NYK Heavy nil 800 nil ----- 09/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Transporter J.M.Baxi Coke 1,500 nil nil 11/09 2) Anushree Ashtavinayak CNTR 140 132 nil 12/09 Anushree Ashtavinayak CNTR 140 132 nil 15/09 Anushree Ashtavinayak CNTR 140 132 nil 18/09 3) Madrid Sai Steel Coils 15,000 nil nil 12/09 4) Latmar Wilhelmsen Steel nil 37,800 nil 13/09 5) Han DE-VI JMB Steel Cargo 1,000 nil nil 14/09 6) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement nil 3,000 nil 15/09 7) Han Hui-VI JMB Steel Cargo 1,164 nil nil 16/09 8) Baghdad-VI Transworld Coils nil 7,000 nil 17/09 9) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 6,500 nil 17/09 10) Lisbon Sai Steel Coils 15,000 nil nil 20/09 11) Ch Bella Samsara Steel nil 13,200 nil 22/09 12) Venus Mitsui Gen.Carg. 2,172 nil nil 25/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL