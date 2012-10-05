Oct 05- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessels 20
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) PORTO MAINA nil STEEL CARGO 30/09 30/09 05/10 1,897 nil nil 11,358
2) DEAL CASTLE MITSUTOR STEEL 26/09 26/09 05/10 nil 5,461 nil 905
3) VENUS TRIUMPH MITSUI C.COAL 30/09 30/09 05/10 nil 1,984 nil 1,617
4) BSLE PRINCESS MITSUTOR STEEL 28/09 28/09 04/10 nil 178 nil 622
5) BAGHDAD TRANSWORLD STEEL PLATES 27/09 27/09 04/10 nil 2,026 nil 1,974
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Tim Buck James Steel nil 3,660 nil 08/09 ---
2) Attar Shaan Logs nil 9,035 nil 27/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Mandarin Harvest Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 30,000 nil nil 05/10
2) Rainbow Fairy-VI Noble Steel 180 nil nil 06/10
3) Anushree Fame-II Ashtavinayak Loaded SOC nil 131 nil 07/10
Ashtavinayak Empty SOC 131 nil nil 07/10
4) Dai Duong Queen-IVM.Dinshaw Cal.Chips nil 9,600 nil 08/10
5) Shandong Hai ShengJMB Steel Cargo nil 41,000 nil 07/10
6) Anushree Fame-II Ashtavinayak Loaded SOC nil 131 nil 06/10
Ashtavinayak Empty SOC 131 nil nil 08/10
7) Liberty Pride Cargoways Static Cargo nil 1,019 nil 09/10
8) Le LI-VI JMB Steel Cargo nil 4,220 nil 10/10
9) Anushree Fame-II Ashtavinayak Loaded SOC nil 131 nil 08/10
Ashtavinayak Empty SOC 131 nil nil 08/10
10) Andinet-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 225/190 10/10
Samsara B/Bulk 9,700 nil nil 10/10
11) Bao Bright(OD)-VI Parekh Steel Cargo nil 24,500 nil 10/10
12) Cassiopeia Leader NYK Heavy Cargo nil 1,500 nil 17/10
13) Izumi-VI NYK G. Cargo nil 3,000 nil 27/10
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL