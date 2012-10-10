Oct 10- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) PORTO MAINA PAREKH STEEL CARGO 30/09 30/09 11/10 nil 14,265 nil COMP 2) DAI DUONG QUEEN M.DINSHAW CALC.CHIPS 04/10 04/10 12/10 nil 5,871 nil 3,729 3) GOLDEN CREST JMB PALM OIL 08/10 08/10 12/10 nil 2,820 nil 9,180 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Bao Bright Parekh Steel Cargo nil 24,500 nil 10/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 97/86 10/10 2) Anushree Fame-II Ashtavinayak loaded SOCs nil 131 nil 10/10 Ashtavinayak empty SOCs 131 nil nil 10/10 3) Kiran Europe Seacrest Peas nil 41,344 nil 11/10 Seacrest Lentils nil 13,260 nil 11/10 4) Saudi Hofuf Orient G. Cargo nil 500 nil 11/10 Orient CNTR nil nil 225/120 11/10 Orient Steel Pipe 1,500 nil nil 11/10 Orient Vehicles 200 nil nil 11/10 Orient ODC 150 nil nil 11/10 5) Lok Pratap JMB MOP nil 25,010 nil 12/10 6) Blue Angel Sahi Yellow Peas nil 26,000 nil 15/10 7) Anushree Fame-II Ashtavinayak CNTR nil nil 131/131 12/10 8) J.Well-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,100 nil 13/10 9) Golden Endurance GAC Steel Pipe 1,111 nil nil 16/10 10) Chang AN Parekh Steel Cargo nil 13,100 nil 16/10 11) Ocean Star-III Preetika RPO nil 2,800 nil 14/10 12) Anushree Fame-II Ashtavinayak CNTR nil nil 131/131 14/10 13) Da Cui Yun Cosco Steel Cargo nil 784 nil 19/10 14) Genco Cavalier Seacrest Yellow Peas nil 51,500 nil 16/10 15) Vishva Malhar Parekh Steel Cargo nil 24,300 nil 16/10 16) Anushree Fame-II Ashtavinayak SOC's nil 131 nil 16/10 Ashtavinayak SOC's 131 nil nil 16/10 17) Aqua Marine-VI Merchant Wood Pulp nil 5,200 nil 17/10 18) Cassiopeia Leader NYK Heavy Cargo nil 1,500 nil 17/10 19) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calc.Chips nil 8,400 nil 17/10 20) Anushree Fame-II Ashtavinayak SOC's nil 131 nil 18/10 Ashtavinayak SOC's 131 nil nil 18/10 21) Future Lily Halar Yellow Peas nil 49,500 nil 18/10 22) Grand Orion Mitsui Units 1,200 nil nil 20/10 23) Thor Independence Marco Yellow Peas nil 32,000 nil 20/10 24) Izumi-VI NYK Steel Cargo nil 3,000 nil 07/11 25) Clipper Faith Wilhelmsen Steel nil 19,816 nil 01/11 26) Mikawa-VI NYK CR coils nil 1,563 nil 15/10 27) Zheng Yang Mitsutor Steel nil 1,987 nil 16/10 Mitsutor Machinery 225 nil nil 16/10 28) Stx Kristine Kristine Steel Cargo nil 17,400 nil 19/10 29) Inlaco Accord Admiral Steel nil 2,834 nil 20/10 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL