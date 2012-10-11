Oct 11- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 29
Total Vessels 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) PORTO MAINA PAREKH STEEL CARGO 30/09 30/09 11/10 nil 14,265 nil COMP
2) DAI DUONG QUEEN M.DINSHAW CALC.CHIPS 04/10 04/10 12/10 nil 5,871 nil 3,729
3) GOLDEN CREST JMB PALM OIL 08/10 08/10 12/10 nil 2,820 nil 9,180
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Bao Bright Parekh Steel Cargo nil 24,500 nil 10/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 97/86 10/10
2) Anushree Fame-II Ashtavinayak loaded SOCs nil 131 nil 10/10
Ashtavinayak empty SOCs 131 nil nil 10/10
3) Kiran Europe Seacrest Peas nil 41,344 nil 11/10
Seacrest Lentils nil 13,260 nil 11/10
4) Saudi Hofuf Orient G. Cargo nil 500 nil 11/10
Orient CNTR nil nil 225/120 11/10
Orient Steel Pipe 1,500 nil nil 11/10
Orient Vehicles 200 nil nil 11/10
Orient ODC 150 nil nil 11/10
5) Lok Pratap JMB MOP nil 25,010 nil 12/10
6) Blue Angel Sahi Yellow Peas nil 26,000 nil 15/10
7) Anushree Fame-II Ashtavinayak CNTR nil nil 131/131 12/10
8) J.Well-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,100 nil 13/10
9) Golden Endurance GAC Steel Pipe 1,111 nil nil 16/10
10) Chang AN Parekh Steel Cargo nil 13,100 nil 16/10
11) Ocean Star-III Preetika RPO nil 2,800 nil 14/10
12) Anushree Fame-II Ashtavinayak CNTR nil nil 131/131 14/10
13) Da Cui Yun Cosco Steel Cargo nil 784 nil 19/10
14) Genco Cavalier Seacrest Yellow Peas nil 51,500 nil 16/10
15) Vishva Malhar Parekh Steel Cargo nil 24,300 nil 16/10
16) Anushree Fame-II Ashtavinayak SOC's nil 131 nil 16/10
Ashtavinayak SOC's 131 nil nil 16/10
17) Aqua Marine-VI Merchant Wood Pulp nil 5,200 nil 17/10
18) Cassiopeia Leader NYK Heavy Cargo nil 1,500 nil 17/10
19) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calc.Chips nil 8,400 nil 17/10
20) Anushree Fame-II Ashtavinayak SOC's nil 131 nil 18/10
Ashtavinayak SOC's 131 nil nil 18/10
21) Future Lily Halar Yellow Peas nil 49,500 nil 18/10
22) Grand Orion Mitsui Units 1,200 nil nil 20/10
23) Thor Independence Marco Yellow Peas nil 32,000 nil 20/10
24) Izumi-VI NYK Steel Cargo nil 3,000 nil 07/11
25) Clipper Faith Wilhelmsen Steel nil 19,816 nil 01/11
26) Mikawa-VI NYK CR coils nil 1,563 nil 15/10
27) Zheng Yang Mitsutor Steel nil 1,987 nil 16/10
Mitsutor Machinery 225 nil nil 16/10
28) Stx Kristine Kristine Steel Cargo nil 17,400 nil 19/10
29) Inlaco Accord Admiral Steel nil 2,834 nil 20/10
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL