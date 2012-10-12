Oct 12- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 34
Total Vessels 39
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) DAI DUONG QUEEN M.DINSHAW CALC.CHIPS 04/10 04/10 13/10 nil 7,974 nil 1,626
2) GOLDEN CREST JMB PALM OIL 08/10 08/10 12/10 nil 11,999 nil COMP
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Bao Bright Parekh Steel Cargo nil 24,500 nil 10/10 ---
2) Kiran Europe Seacrest Peas nil 41,344 nil 10/10 ---
Seacrest Lentils nil 13,260 nil 10/10 ---
3) Saudi Hofuf Orient G. Cargo nil 500 nil 11/10 ---
Orient CNTR nil nil 225/120 11/10 ---
Orient Steel Pipe 1,500 nil nil 11/10 ---
Orient Vehicles 200 nil nil 11/10 ---
Orient ODC 150 nil nil 11/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 123 12/10
2) Lok Pratap JMB MOP nil 25,010 nil 12/10
3) Blue Angel Sahi Yellow Peas nil 26,000 nil 14/10
4) Anushree Fame-II Ashtavinayak CNTR nil nil 131/131 12/10
5) J.Well-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,100 nil 13/10
6) Golden Endurance GAC Steel Pipe 1,111 nil nil 16/10
7) Chang AN Parekh Steel Cargo nil 13,100 nil 16/10
8) Ocean Star-III Preetika RPO nil 2,800 nil 14/10
9) Anushree Fame-II Ashtavinayak CNTR nil nil 131/131 14/10
10) Da Cui Yun Cosco Steel Cargo nil 784 nil 19/10
11) Genco Cavalier Seacrest Yellow Peas nil 51,500 nil 16/10
12) Vishva Malhar Parekh Steel Cargo nil 23,115 nil 16/10
13) Anushree Fame-II Ashtavinayak SOC's nil 131 nil 16/10
Ashtavinayak SOC's 131 nil nil 16/10
14) Aqua Marine-VI Merchant Wood Pulp nil 5,200 nil 17/10
15) Cassiopeia Leader NYK Heavy Cargo nil 1,500 nil 17/10
16) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calc.Chips nil 8,400 nil 17/10
17) Anushree Fame-II Ashtavinayak SOC's nil 131 nil 18/10
Ashtavinayak SOC's 131 nil nil 18/10
18) Future Lily Halar Yellow Peas nil 49,500 nil 18/10
19) Grand Orion Mitsui Units 1,200 nil nil 20/10
20) Thor Independence Marco Yellow Peas nil 32,000 nil 20/10
21) Izumi-VI NYK Steel Cargo nil 3,000 nil 07/11
22) Clipper Faith Wilhelmsen Steel nil 19,816 nil 01/11
23) Mikawa-VI NYK CR coils nil 1,563 nil 15/10
24) Zheng Yang Mitsutor Steel nil 1,987 nil 16/10
Mitsutor Machinery 225 nil nil 16/10
25) Stx Kristine Kristine Steel Cargo nil 17,400 nil 19/10
26) Inlaco Accord Admiral Steel nil 2,834 nil 20/10
27) Tb 30-VI Toms Shp Cement(Bgs) nil 6,500 nil 12/10
28) Hermeez-VI NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) nil 1,700 nil 12/10
29) Kinship Modesty NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) nil 2,150 nil 15/10
30) Dai Duong Sai Soya Beans 4,500 nil nil 16/10
31) Navdhenu Swift Arcadia Units 150 nil nil 18/10
32) Zheng Yang Mitsutor Machinery nil 1,987 nil 18/10
33) Jin Ming Shaan Lentils nil 59,473 nil 22/10
34) Elisabeth RickmersJMB Steel Cargo nil 8,300 nil 25/10
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL